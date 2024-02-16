Actor Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 with 'Animal'. Despite polarising reviews, he has been lauded for his stellar act. On Thursday, Ranbir was honoured with the Maharashtrian of the Year award for his contribution to cinema last year. In his acceptance speech, Ranbir credited business tycoon Mukesh Ambani for being his inspiration. The actor revealed the biggest life advice Ambani gave him.
Ranbir revealed that Mukesh Ambani told him to never take success to his head and failure to his heart. Ambani, who was seated with the audience, was seen smiling at Ranbir.
The video of Ranbir Kapoor's speech has gone viral. He said, ''I’ll keep this very short and simple. Mere zindagi ke teen simple lakshya hai, teen stamb hai (I have three goals, three pillars that I follow). Pehla ke acha kaam karo, badi vinamrata se kaam karo (Do good work). Mukesh bhai (Mukesh Ambani) se maine bahut prerna li hai (I have taken inspiration from Mukesh bhai). He always told me to keep your head down and continue to work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart''.
Ranbir also said that his second goal is to become a good person. ''I want to become a good son, a good father, a good husband, a brother and friend. Third, and most important, I want to be a good citizen. I am very proud to be a Mumbaikar and such awards mean a lot to me,'' said the 41-year-old. Ranbir is a proud father to Raha.
Ranbir has also won fans' hearts with his sweet gesture for veteran actor Jeetendra. In a video, he was seen protecting Jeetendra from a mob of cameras as he escorted him to his car. The 81-year-old was seen hugging Ranbir and kissing him on his cheek.
Work-wise, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Love & War' with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.