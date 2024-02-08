What has been confirmed about the film is that Ranbir Kapoor will be starring in the lead role as Lord Ram. Now, as per a report by India Today, the director has a dedicated team specifically for handling the diction and dialogue aspects of ‘Ramayana.’ In addition to that, there is heavy focus on the costumes department of the film and the overall appearance of the main characters. With the production being on a grand scale, there is a lot of emphasis which will be given on special effects and international-level visual effects will also be included.