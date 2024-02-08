‘Ramayana’ has gone on to fit its name in the list of one of the most-eagerly anticipated movies in Bollywood in recent times. Touted to be a big-budget film, with grand sets and realistic looks, director Nitesh Tiwari is ensuring thorough preparation is underway before the film begins production.
What has been confirmed about the film is that Ranbir Kapoor will be starring in the lead role as Lord Ram. Now, as per a report by India Today, the director has a dedicated team specifically for handling the diction and dialogue aspects of ‘Ramayana.’ In addition to that, there is heavy focus on the costumes department of the film and the overall appearance of the main characters. With the production being on a grand scale, there is a lot of emphasis which will be given on special effects and international-level visual effects will also be included.
It’s also been said that the ‘Dangal’ director has put a diction expert to work closely with Ranbir, ensuring that his dialogue delivery aligns seamlessly with the overarching vision of the film. The actor is diligently preparing for ‘a role of a lifetime,’ dedicating a significant amount of time in a day to reading and rehearsing his lines and sharing videos with Tiwari for feedback.
The source revealed to India Today, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In ‘Ramayana’, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new.”
While the audiences are awaiting any official announcement regarding the film, anticipation is already running high. The ‘Rockstar’ actor is expected to begin shooting soon. It was earlier stated that Sri Pallavi will be cast as Sita, but recent reports have emerged that Janhvi Kapoor might be replacing her. Various other reports have stated that South star Yash has been roped in to play Ravana’s role, with rumours about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol approached to play Hanuman and Kumbhkaran respectively emerging. However, an official confirmation is awaited for this too.
With no official release date announced yet, it appears that the makers are aiming for a date in 2025.