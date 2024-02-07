Times of India recently reported that 'Ramayana' will be going on floors soon. The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer will extensively take place in Mumbai and the 'Animal' actor is said to shoot for around 60 days in Mumbai and then the next schedule will be in London. The same report also stated that the Lanka portions of 'Ramayana' will be shot in London again for approximately 60 days. Ranbir will be joined by 'KGF' star Yash in this schedule. Yash is reportedly playing Raavana in the film. As per reports, Ranbir has given up on non-vegetarian food, alcohol and late-night parties for the role.