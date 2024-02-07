Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is one of the most-anticipated movies. It has been in the news for its star cast. Earlier there were reports that Sai Pallavi will play the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological drama. However, the latest reports suggest that not Sai Pallavi, but Janhvi Kapoor has been considered to play Sita in 'Ramayana'.
A report in First Post, states that Janhvi Kapoor will replace Sai Pallavi in the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor who is playing Lord Rama. The report also added that since Nitesh had earlier worked with Janhvi in 'Bawaal', he feels that she will perfectly fit into the role. However, there is no confirmation from the makers yet.
Advertisement
Times of India recently reported that 'Ramayana' will be going on floors soon. The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer will extensively take place in Mumbai and the 'Animal' actor is said to shoot for around 60 days in Mumbai and then the next schedule will be in London. The same report also stated that the Lanka portions of 'Ramayana' will be shot in London again for approximately 60 days. Ranbir will be joined by 'KGF' star Yash in this schedule. Yash is reportedly playing Raavana in the film. As per reports, Ranbir has given up on non-vegetarian food, alcohol and late-night parties for the role.
Advertisement
Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman in 'Ramayana'. A source told the portal, “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction''. He is said to be shooting for 'Ramayana: Part One' in May this year.
Advertisement
Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play Vibhishana and Lara Dutta might play Kaikeyi.
Advertisement
We are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement of 'Ramayana' cast.