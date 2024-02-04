After the massive success of ‘Animal’, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’ The actor is set to share screen space with ‘KGF’s Yash for the first time. According to reports, the movie is set to start production in March this year.
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' To Start Shoot With Ranbir Kapoor In March? Here's What We Know
According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is set to start shooting in March this year. The movie will star Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles.
According to a report by The Times of India, the movie will be extensively shot in Mumbai. The news portal reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be shooting for 60 days in Mumbai. After the Mumbai shoot, the movie will be shot in London to capture the Lanka portion. The London shoot is reported to continue for 60 days where Ranbir will be joined by Yash.
There is considerable buzz around ‘Ramayana’ because Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Lord Rama. Sources close to the actor have revealed that the actor has stopped the consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food willingly. He has also refrained from attending late-night parties as a sign of respect for his role as Lord Rama.
On the other hand, ‘KGF’s Yash has been roped in for the role of Ravana. His fans are excited to see him dip his toes in the Hindi film industry after he has carved a niche for himself in the South. This is his first Bollywood film and reports mention that Yash is already looking at his second project.
The Times of India report mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor made certain changes and sacrifices to his lifestyle because of his dedication to the role and his feelings towards Lord Rama. It is revealed that he did not make these changes for this public image. Nitesh Tiwari and his team plan to wrap up the shoot and post-production of ‘Ramayana’ soon so that the movie can hit cinemas by the second half of 2025.