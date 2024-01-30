Kannada actor Yash had a massive success with the ‘K.G.F’ franchise. Recently, he expressed that he wants to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in a movie. Yash has now stepped into the Hindi film industry and will be seen in Nitish Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ next. Amidst ‘Ramayana’ news, there are reports that mention the possibility of these two superstars starring in a film together.
'KGF' Actor Yash And Shah Rukh Khan To Star In An Action Flick? Here's What We Know
According to a report published by Hindustan Times, it was mentioned that Yash and Shah Rukh Khan are keen on collaborating. However, both actors are looking for the right project to make it happen. The actors are waiting for a perfect script because they do not want to disappoint their fans.
A source who spoke to Hindustan Times said, “There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan — and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one.”
The report claimed that Yash is looking for a second Bollywood film after ‘Ramayana’. The actor is in contact with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for his next project. The source added, “He is already in talks for his second film — which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be.”
Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravan in ‘Ramayana.’ He also announced his upcoming Kannada film, titled ‘Toxic’, last month.