'Ramayana' is one of the most anticipated movies. It will be helmed by astute filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Ram whereas actress Sai Pallavi is said to be playing Goddess Sita. Now, as per a report in an entertainment portal, Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the mythological drama.
A source told Pinkvilla, “Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction.”
As per the same report, the 'Gadar' actor will start shooting for his part in 'Ramayana: Part One' in May 2024. The source further said, “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times''.
“It’s a legacy part, and the teams are unfazed by the social media chatter. Ranbir has the utmost respect for Sunny Deol, and the latter considers Ranbir to be one of the finest actors of Indian Cinema. The dynamic shared by the two will be a treat for audiences on the big screen. The idea is to bring to spectacle the pure bond shared by Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman,” added the source.
Reports state that 'KGF' star Yash will play Ravana while Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play Vibishana in the film. The official announcement of the cast is yet to be made.
Talking about Sunny Deol, workwise, he was last seen in 'Gadar 2' which was a huge blockbuster. The actor will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947' produced by Aamir Khan. The shooting is reportedly commencing in February 2024.