As per the same report, the 'Gadar' actor will start shooting for his part in 'Ramayana: Part One' in May 2024. The source further said, “While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times''.