Gauri Khan, a renowned interior designer and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, launched a new restaurant in Mumbai called Torii recently, and its grand opening was held on Tuesday night in the city. The Asian restaurant has been designed by Gauri Khan itself.
The event was certainly a star-studded affair with her closest friends in attendance. Coming to the host, Gauri, she looked stunning in a sparkly top with black pants for her party. Karan Johar, who is a close family friend of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan, arrived solo and posed for the cameras outside Torii.
Joining them were Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, who are seen together on the Netflix show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. They all posed together, and were joined by Bhavana's husband, actor Chunky Panday, as well.
Joining them all at the bash was interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She posed for the paparazzi with her actor-boyfriend Arslan Goni. Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who is married to Maheep Kapoor, was also spotted at Gauri's bash.
It was last week that Gauri Khan posted photos from her restaurant on her Instagram, and wrote, "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at #ToriiMumbai - Now open for you to explore."
Gauri Khan, an interior decorator, has not only previously designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos, but has also decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers, including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, among many others. She is also a film producer.