Takig to his Instagram handle, Atlee shared a few pictures from the vacation and captioned them, "Happy birthday to our little one and a new god sent friend. cant beleive ur already 1. Thank you god & love u so much for this beautiful little gift. Our little bundle of joy is turning one today. Happy happy birthday our dear little MEER. God bless , mumma and papa loves you to the maximum forever and ever. May god bless you with loads and loads of smiles and happiness. Love u soooo much our dear little angel (sic)."