On January 31, 2023 'Jawan' director Atlee and his wife Priya became parents. They welcomed their first child. Priya took to her Instagram handle to drop a beautiful photo with Atlee to announce the good news. After 'Jawan's release date was announced, the filmmaker took to social media and shared his first family photo where he also revealed his son's name. Atlee and Priya named their son Meer.
Atlee and Priya arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities starting on March 1. They introduced their son Meer to the public for the first time. Atlee was in a black outfit while Priya was seen in a red co-ord set. Meer wore a cute outfit. The trio posed for happy family pics at the venue.
A video of Atlee with his family walking out of the Jamnagar airport has also gone viral. The filmmaker was seen carrying Meer in his hands and kissed him on the forehead as they posed for the paparazzi.
This year Meer turned one and to mark the special occasion of their son, they took him to Disneyland Paris.
Takig to his Instagram handle, Atlee shared a few pictures from the vacation and captioned them, "Happy birthday to our little one and a new god sent friend. cant beleive ur already 1. Thank you god & love u so much for this beautiful little gift. Our little bundle of joy is turning one today. Happy happy birthday our dear little MEER. God bless , mumma and papa loves you to the maximum forever and ever. May god bless you with loads and loads of smiles and happiness. Love u soooo much our dear little angel (sic)."
Atlee delivered a blockbuster in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan 'Jawan' which grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. He is also making his Hollywood project soon and it has been confirmed by the filmmaker recently.