Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: NZ Thrash ZIM By Innings And 359 Runs, Sweep Series 2-0

New Zealand bowl Zimbabwe out for 117 runs on Day 3
Zakary Foulkes takes a fifer, ending up with a nine-wicket match haul
Zimbabwe suffer their biggest defeat in Test history
The third day of the second and final Test match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand saw the Kiwis recording their biggest-ever Test win in Bulawayo on Saturday (August 9, 2025). In sharp contrast to the utterly thrilling fifth Test between India and England that went right down to the wire at The Oval, the Kiwis exhibited ruthless dominance against the hosts, thrashing them by an innings and 359 runs to sweep the series 2-0.
Debutant Zakary Foulkes was the wrecker-in-chief, ending up with nine wickets overall and the best match figures by a Black Caps player on Test debut as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 117 runs in their second essay. It was also the home team's heaviest loss in Test history.
New Zealand declared at their mammoth overnight score of 601 for 3 on Saturday, having bowled Craig Ervine's men out for just 125 runs earlier.
On Day 2, brilliant centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra drove the Black Caps to a 476-run lead. Conway brought up his fifth Test hundred and crossed 2,000 runs in the longest format, ending a wait of over two years since his last century. He was then backed up by Nicholls and Ravindra, who plundered unbeaten knocks of 150 and 165, respectively.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy
In the series opener, New Zealand had coasted to a nine-wicket victory after getting to their eight-run target in just 14 balls. Henry had starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu