Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: NZ Thrash ZIM By Innings And 359 Runs, Sweep Series 2-0

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3: NZ notched up their biggest Test win in terms of runs, bowling ZIM out in 28.1 overs in an extended first session. Catch the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary from the cricket match in Bulawayo

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: The Kiwis declared at their overnight score of 601 for three. Photo: X/Zimbabwe Cricket
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand bowl Zimbabwe out for 117 runs on Day 3

  • Zakary Foulkes takes a fifer, ending up with a nine-wicket match haul

  • Zimbabwe suffer their biggest defeat in Test history

The third day of the second and final Test match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand saw the Kiwis recording their biggest-ever Test win in Bulawayo on Saturday (August 9, 2025). In sharp contrast to the utterly thrilling fifth Test between India and England that went right down to the wire at The Oval, the Kiwis exhibited ruthless dominance against the hosts, thrashing them by an innings and 359 runs to sweep the series 2-0.

Debutant Zakary Foulkes was the wrecker-in-chief, ending up with nine wickets overall and the best match figures by a Black Caps player on Test debut as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 117 runs in their second essay. It was also the home team's heaviest loss in Test history.

New Zealand declared at their mammoth overnight score of 601 for 3 on Saturday, having bowled Craig Ervine's men out for just 125 runs earlier.

Catch the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary from day 3 of the ZIM vs NZ clash at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo:

On Day 2, brilliant centuries from Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra drove the Black Caps to a 476-run lead. Conway brought up his fifth Test hundred and crossed 2,000 runs in the longest format, ending a wait of over two years since his last century. He was then backed up by Nicholls and Ravindra, who plundered unbeaten knocks of 150 and 165, respectively.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy

In the series opener, New Zealand had coasted to a nine-wicket victory after getting to their eight-run target in just 14 balls. Henry had starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Squads

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance