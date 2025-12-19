New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test Day 3: Windies Openers Fight Back After Conway's Double Ton On Day 2

West Indies fight back in their 1st innings with the bat at the end of day 2
Devon Conway scored a terrific double century earlier on the second day
Check the full day 2 report
New Zealand rode Devon Conway's career-best Test total of 227 runs to amass 575-8 before declaring their first innings on day two of their final match against West Indies.
West Indies cruised to 110 without loss at stumps but still find themselves 465 adrift of their hosts, with openers John Campbell and Brandon King leading from the front.
After finishing the first day with just the sole wicket of Tom Latham as well as conceding 334, West Indies were dealt a blow with Kemar Roach ruled out with a hamstring injury.
However, Jacob Duffy (17) was removed quickly by Jayden Seales, before Kane Williamson (31) nicked Justin Greaves' delivery to spark a brief fightback from the tourists.
But with Conway at the crease, he converted his overnight total of 178 into a second Test double-century, before he was trapped by Greaves (2-83) lbw in the 121st over.
Rachin Ravindra's unbeaten knock of 72 got New Zealand back on track, only for Daryl Mitchell (11) and Tom Blundell (four) to fall in quick succession.
New Zealand declared their innings with Ajaz Patel and Ravindra at the crease, though their hopes of making early inroads to the West Indies batting order did not materialise.
Campbell (45) and King (55) will start the third day at the crease, with the latter bringing up his second half-century in Test cricket having faced just 78 deliveries.
Data Debrief: Conway Continues Windies Dominance
After putting on New Zealand's second-highest first-wicket red-ball stand with Latham on day one, Conway continued where he left off here with another stunning batting display.
Indeed, Conway's knock saw him become just the third batter to score a Test double-century at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, after Ravindra and BJ Walting. He is also just the second New Zealand opener to record a Test double-ton against West Indies, after Glenn Turner.
The 34-year-old also recorded the third-highest individual Test score by a New Zealand batter against the Windies. He is only behind Turner's 259 in the 1972 Georgetown Test and Williamson's 251 in Hamilton five years ago.