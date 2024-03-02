Coming to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, they will go on till March 3. Several Bollywood A-list stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia, Katrina-Vicky, Kiara-Sidharth, and others, are present in Jamnagar for the festivities. Not just that, several politicians, sports personalities, and businessmen are part of the festivities. Besides Rihanna, it is believed that Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh will also perform at the three-day long bash.