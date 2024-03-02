Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash kicked off on March 1 in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Despite it being a star-studded affair, it was Rihanna's performance that stole the limelight at the event. Now adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video with Rihanna and the two of them are dancing together.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, Janhvi shared a video featuring her and Rihanna grooving to her song ‘Zingaat’. Bride-to-be Radhika is also seen in the video. Janhvi captioned her post as, "This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.” Not just that, she also shared a photo with Rihanna and wrote, "@badgalriri the baddest," along with a fire emoticon.
Soon after the actress shared the video, several fans commented on it and the video has now gone viral. A user commented, "Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC." Another wrote, "OMG INSANE." A third commented, "You just met arguably the biggest female pop star in the world.”
Meanwhile, at the grand event, Rihanna performed on some of her all-time favourite tracks, including ‘Diamonds’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Pour It Up’ and others. Reportedly, she has charged nearly $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her performance.
Coming to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, they will go on till March 3. Several Bollywood A-list stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia, Katrina-Vicky, Kiara-Sidharth, and others, are present in Jamnagar for the festivities. Not just that, several politicians, sports personalities, and businessmen are part of the festivities. Besides Rihanna, it is believed that Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh will also perform at the three-day long bash.
Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. The couple will tie the knot in July 2024.