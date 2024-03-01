Watch: ‘Aspiring Comedian’ Janhvi Kapoor Makes Her Stand-Up Debut To Raise Awareness About HPV

“As an actor, I believe it's imperative to support initiatives like IPledgeToPrevent to bring about an actual change in society. HPV poses a major health concern that could lead to life-threatening consequences, including cervical cancer. Yet, there's a lack of awareness about the risks associated with HPV. To challenge that notion, we came up with the idea of spreading HPV awareness through laughter with my debut stand-up special. With Leap, Laugh & Learn, we aim to encourage individuals to spend that one extra day of this leap year to focus on what's important for their health – like HPV awareness. With my fans' support, I pledge to prevent it, because knowledge is our best protection against HPV. I am also hopeful that they too will leap towards HPV awareness with me,” the actress said in a statement.