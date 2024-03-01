Watch: ‘Aspiring Comedian’ Janhvi Kapoor Makes Her Stand-Up Debut To Raise Awareness About HPV

Ahead of the International HPV Awareness Day on March 4, Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actresses in Hindi Cinema, has decided to spread awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV). In collaboration with Serum Institute of India’s initiative, ‘IPledgeToPrevent’, the actress forayed into stand-up comedy and took an unique approach to draw attention to the disease. And we must say, with her stand-up special, ‘Leap, Laugh & Learn’, she did manage to create a ‘Bawaal’ on social media.
Janhvi Kapoor's debut stand-up special is a delight to watch, and the actress looks like a natural as she takes the stage to tickle audiences’ funny bones, albeit, for a noble cause. “Aspiring comedian” Janhvi, with her infusion of humour while raising awareness, certainly left everyone laughing with her quick wit, and made them rethink their knowledge about HPV contraction and preventive measures.
During her stand-up special, Janhvi also discussed the “Khatarnak Jodi” of HPV and Cancer. “Cervical, vaginal, anal, and oral cancers are some cancers that may develop in your body because of HPV,” she said, while busting a prevalent myth: “HPV only affects women.” Further, talking about how one can be saved from contracting HPV, she said that the answer is as simple as consulting a doctor to begin with. Furthermore, Janhvi focused on the importance of getting an HPV vaccination for individuals between the ages of 9 to 26.
Watch it here:
“As an actor, I believe it's imperative to support initiatives like IPledgeToPrevent to bring about an actual change in society. HPV poses a major health concern that could lead to life-threatening consequences, including cervical cancer. Yet, there's a lack of awareness about the risks associated with HPV. To challenge that notion, we came up with the idea of spreading HPV awareness through laughter with my debut stand-up special. With Leap, Laugh & Learn, we aim to encourage individuals to spend that one extra day of this leap year to focus on what's important for their health – like HPV awareness. With my fans' support, I pledge to prevent it, because knowledge is our best protection against HPV. I am also hopeful that they too will leap towards HPV awareness with me,” the actress said in a statement.
Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2023 film ‘Bawaal’, will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan again in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. She also has ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline, and will star with Jr NTR in ‘Devara’.