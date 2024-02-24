In a previous interview with Grazia, the young actress had talked about becoming more like her late mother. She had stated, “I think my mother always carried herself with so much poise and elegance, and she would just stand tall. When she’d enter a room, you would just know she had arrived. And I think that’s something that I was just mesmerized by. Hopefully, that’s something I can learn how to do at least a little bit—just to carry myself a little better and hold my head up a little higher.”