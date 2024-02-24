Art & Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi On Her 6th Death Anniversary, Drops An Adorable Childhood Pic With Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi passed away in 2018. Today, her daughter, Khushi Kapoor, dropped an adorable childhood pic to mark her mother's six years of passing.

February 24, 2024

Sridevi with Khushi, Janhvi
Even though the late Bollywood icon Sridevi is no longer with us, her huge fan base still fondly remembers her. Her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, also frequently share her pictures on various occasions, making sure that her legacy lives on. On her death anniversary today, Khushi posted an unseen photo of her late mother with her and Janhvi.

For those who may not be aware, Sridevi passed away at the age of 54, back in 2018. Today commemorates the sixth anniversary of her death.

Taking to her Instagram story, ‘The Archies’ actress posted a delightful throwback photo featuring herself and Janhvi as children and Sridevi posing with them. In the adorable photo, the late actress looked radiant as ever, flaunting her smile as she held her daughters close, donning a blue saree. Both the sisters were dressed in matching pink attire, posing with their cheeky yet crooked teeth smiles.

No doubt, this picture is a hidden gem that is sure to be cherished by fans of all the three ladies. Check it out here:

Khushi Kapoor's Story
Khushi Kapoor's Story Photo: Instagram
In a previous interview with Grazia, the young actress had talked about becoming more like her late mother. She had stated, “I think my mother always carried herself with so much poise and elegance, and she would just stand tall. When she’d enter a room, you would just know she had arrived. And I think that’s something that I was just mesmerized by. Hopefully, that’s something I can learn how to do at least a little bit—just to carry myself a little better and hold my head up a little higher.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi is slated to star in Shauna Gautam’s directorial debut. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she will be seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,’ ‘Devara,’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’

Sridevi, who has made a huge impact in shaping Indian cinema, is remembered and honoured not just for her cinematic prowess but also for her timeless elegance. She would always be fondly remembered.

