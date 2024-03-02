As Rihanna was leaving India, the paparazzi swarmed her at the Jamnagar airport. While she was getting out of her car, the media asked her if she loved her time in India. They asked her to share her thoughts. Replying to the media, she said, “I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back.”