All eyes were on Rihanna ever since she got down at the Jamnagar airport in Gujarat to perform for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding. The pop singer turned heads when she arrived in India with her luggage. She performed at the star-studded event and left shortly after. At the airport, Rihanna kindly greeted the paparazzi and clicked photos with the police officers at the airport.
As Rihanna was leaving India, the paparazzi swarmed her at the Jamnagar airport. While she was getting out of her car, the media asked her if she loved her time in India. They asked her to share her thoughts. Replying to the media, she said, “I love India." When asked about the show, she said, "The show was the best. I haven't done a real show in eight years. So, I wanna come back.”
Rihanna was spotted in a baby pink full-length dress. She used a blue stole around her shoulders and finished off the look with black studded shoes and minimal makeup. She was seen holding a painting that had “Thank You” painted on it. The singer posed for the cameras before she made her way inside the airport.
In the airport, she was seen posing with the police officers who were stationed there. She was seen clicking pictures with two female police officers. A viral video shows how she asked all the security personnel to come along with her and pose for the cameras. She also hugged the policewomen and was seen exchanging a few words with them.
The pop singer performed most of her hits at the pre-wedding. She performed ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Pour It Up’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Wild Things’, and many more. During her performance, she thanked the Ambanis. She said, “Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.” She was reportedly paid over Rs 50 crore for her performance.