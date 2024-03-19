BLACKPINK's JENNIE Turns Down A Casting Offer For The Variety Show 'My Name Is Gabriel', Agency Confirms

It seems that fans of BLACKPINK’s member JENNIE will have to wait a bit longer to see her on variety shows, as her appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Apartment 404’ might be her only venture for now. Although there were various speculations going around about the South Korean rapper joining Kim Tae-oh PD’s upcoming reality show, ‘My Name is Gabriel,’ it has been confirmed that she has turned down the offer to star in it.