BLACKPINK's JENNIE Turns Down A Casting Offer For The Variety Show 'My Name Is Gabriel', Agency Confirms

It seems that fans of BLACKPINK’s member JENNIE will have to wait a bit longer to see her on variety shows, as her appearance on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Apartment 404’ might be her only venture for now. Although there were various speculations going around about the South Korean rapper joining Kim Tae-oh PD’s upcoming reality show, ‘My Name is Gabriel,’ it has been confirmed that she has turned down the offer to star in it.
Just a week after fans were thrilled by the news of seeing her in a show again, a source from JTBC revealed that the ‘You & Me’ crooner will not be participating in the show.
For those unversed, the variety show ‘My Name is Gabriel’ aims to give celebrities a glimpse into the lives of non-celebrities, ordinary citizens in various parts of the world. While stars like Ji Chang-wook, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Myung-soo, Hong Jin-kyung, and Park Bo-gum are confirmed to be a part of the show, JENNIE’s newly launched agency has confirmed that she won’t be joining them.
JTBC told Xports News, “JENNIE is not going to appear in ‘My Name Is Gabriel.’” The rapper’s agency, Odd Atelier, also confirmed the news, and stated, “JENNIE received an offer but she refused it. She’s not going to participate in any entertainment program for the time being.”
This has surely left her fans, BLINKs, disappointed. While there is no concrete reason as to why she decided to drop out of the show, one probable reason to avoid television appearances could be influenced by the recent underperformance of ‘Apartment 404.’ Despite considerable buzz at the time of its release, the ongoing show has faced challenges with trying to keep up the viewership ratings. Unfortunately, the ratings continued to dip mid-way.
Various reports have also suggested that JENNIE was taken aback by the negative feedback the show received and even decided not to attend the show’s dinner party, citing prior work commitments. Furthermore, there are also rumours that she may not take part if a second season is produced.
As for ‘My Name is Gabriel,’ production is set to commence sometime this month, with the premiere expected to take place in June.