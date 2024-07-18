Hollywood

BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'

BTS's Jimin will give a special performance of his song 'Who' from his upcoming solo album 'MUSE', on Jimmy Fallon's show on July 22.

BTSs Jimin to appear on Jimmy Fallons show
BTS's Jimin to perform on 'The Tonight Show' Photo: Instagram/jimmyfallon
info_icon

Good news for all BTS' Jimin's fans out there. Your favourite singer is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'. Yes, you read it right! He will give a special performance of his song 'Who' from his upcoming solo album 'MUSE', on Jimmy Fallon's show. His album is arriving tomorrow, July 19 at 1 PM KST, and Jimin will grace the popular show on July 22 at 11:35 PM on NBC. It would be a treat to watch Jimin performing. For the unversed, 'MUSE' is Jimin's second album. His first was 'FACE'.

As soon as Jimmy shared a promo video of the upcoming episode, fans of Jimin went berserk and they can't wait to see their favourite singer performing on 'Who'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jimmy Fallon shared a short clip of himself and Jimin. The video starts with Jimmy sitting in front of his laptop, drinking from a can on which 'Dr Jimin' is written, and watching the teaser of 'Who'. On the wall behind him, we also see a photo frame of Jimin.

The camera then pans to his wall near him, where we see an LED of the 'Who' and 'Jimin'. Jimmy then shouts 'Jimin' and runs to the window from where he sees the singer walking away from the set of the music video.

Jimmy Fallon captioned the promo video, ''Guess WHO?!@bts.bighitofficial’s #Jimin is back for a special performance of “Who” Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc💜 #JiminOnFallon #FallonTonight (sic)''.

BTS Army expressed their excitement as one wrote, ''This is the best surprise 😭😭 Jimin and all the other members have prepared a lot of things for us before going to military so that we don't feel their absence... I'm crying''. Another fan wrote, ''This is going to be epic''. ''Our precious boy prepared so much for us I miss him I love him sm,'' commented one fan.

For the unversed, Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean military. His album 'MUSE' will feature seven tracks, including the fan song 'Closer Than This'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: IND-W Vs PAK-W Head-To-Head Record
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes' Men Approach Bazball Style Of Play
  4. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: NAM Hand Double Blow As OMA Lose Both Openers
  5. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  2. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  3. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  4. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  5. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 7 Injured, Rescue Op On; Helpline Numbers Issued
  2. Bengaluru: Mall Ordered Shut For 7 Days For Denying Entry To Farmer In 'Dhoti'
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. 'Supporting Palestine Not A Crime': Arrests At Muharram Processions Spark Controversy
  5. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  2. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  5. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
US News
  1. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  2. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  3. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  4. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  5. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
World News
  1. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  2. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  3. 'If You Want To Die, Press Button': Suicide Pods To Be Used ‘Soon’ In Switzerland
  4. South Korea Supreme Court Upholds Insurance Rights, Benefits For Same-Sex Couples
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 2 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Rafael Nadal In Action; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op