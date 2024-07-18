BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'

Good news for all BTS' Jimin's fans out there. Your favourite singer is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'. Yes, you read it right! He will give a special performance of his song 'Who' from his upcoming solo album 'MUSE', on Jimmy Fallon's show. His album is arriving tomorrow, July 19 at 1 PM KST, and Jimin will grace the popular show on July 22 at 11:35 PM on NBC. It would be a treat to watch Jimin performing. For the unversed, 'MUSE' is Jimin's second album. His first was 'FACE'.
As soon as Jimmy shared a promo video of the upcoming episode, fans of Jimin went berserk and they can't wait to see their favourite singer performing on 'Who'.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Jimmy Fallon shared a short clip of himself and Jimin. The video starts with Jimmy sitting in front of his laptop, drinking from a can on which 'Dr Jimin' is written, and watching the teaser of 'Who'. On the wall behind him, we also see a photo frame of Jimin.
The camera then pans to his wall near him, where we see an LED of the 'Who' and 'Jimin'. Jimmy then shouts 'Jimin' and runs to the window from where he sees the singer walking away from the set of the music video.
Jimmy Fallon captioned the promo video, ''Guess WHO?!@bts.bighitofficial’s #Jimin is back for a special performance of “Who” Monday, July 22 at 11:35/10:35c on @nbc💜 #JiminOnFallon #FallonTonight (sic)''.
BTS Army expressed their excitement as one wrote, ''This is the best surprise 😭😭 Jimin and all the other members have prepared a lot of things for us before going to military so that we don't feel their absence... I'm crying''. Another fan wrote, ''This is going to be epic''. ''Our precious boy prepared so much for us I miss him I love him sm,'' commented one fan.
For the unversed, Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean military. His album 'MUSE' will feature seven tracks, including the fan song 'Closer Than This'.