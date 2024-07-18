BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'

Good news for all BTS' Jimin's fans out there. Your favourite singer is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'. Yes, you read it right! He will give a special performance of his song 'Who' from his upcoming solo album 'MUSE', on Jimmy Fallon's show. His album is arriving tomorrow, July 19 at 1 PM KST, and Jimin will grace the popular show on July 22 at 11:35 PM on NBC. It would be a treat to watch Jimin performing. For the unversed, 'MUSE' is Jimin's second album. His first was 'FACE'.