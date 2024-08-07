The rapper continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”