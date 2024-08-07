K Drama

BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken

BTS' Suga recently made news when he was caught in a drunk driving incident. The rapper has issued a note and has apologized for his actions.

BTS Suga
BTS' Suga Photo: Instagram
Korean pop sensation BTS has been making waves globally. The band recently found itself in a soup after its member Suga aka Min Yoongi was involved in a drunk driving incident. After the incident made news, fans took to social media to express their displeasure. Amidst this, the rapper has taken to his social media and has apologized for his actions.

Suga took to his Weverse account on Wednesday and penned a long note where he took accountability for his actions. He wrote, “Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realizing that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

The rapper continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

Suga was caught by the authorities when he fell while he was trying to park his electric scooter near his house. The police conducted a breathalyzer test which showed alcohol in his bloodstream. Following this, his license was revoked. Suga’s agency – BigHit Music – also issued a statement. The agency apologized for his actions and mentioned that the rapper “will receive appropriate disciplinary action from his employer for his behaviour.”

Suga is currently enlisted in the army as part of his mandatory military service.

