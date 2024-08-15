The news has left fans excited. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Ahhh look at him! He must have filmed this after shaving his head. And he is wearing his brand logo earrings. I'm so excited for I am Still! I can't get enough of Jungkook!” A second fan wrote, “Please tell me they are releasing this as a Weverse digital code after!! Crying for those who don't live near a theatre that will be showing it. But also, his little seal claps??!?!?!! He is so adorable! Sorry, JK, you will always be cute.” A third fan commented, “Looking forward to your creative diary JK!”