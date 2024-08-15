K Drama

BTS' Jungkook Announces His First Documentary 'I Am Still', Set To Release In September

BTS' Jungkook has announced his first official documentary, 'I Am Still.' It will be released on September 18.

BTS Jungkook in 'I Am Still' Photo: X
BTS’ Jungkook has announced a sweet surprise for his fans. The singer took to social media and announced the release of his official documentary. Titled ‘Jungkook: I Am Still’, the first poster of the documentary has been released. The documentary will be released on September 18.

BigHit Music – BTS’ agency – shared a video of Jungkook announcing the documentary. The video showed the singer talking about his album – ‘Golden.’ Jungkook said, “Starting with my first official solo track, ‘Seven’, and throughout the promos for my studio album, ‘Golden’, I had a year filled with golden moments of happiness. Thanks for all the love that you gave me. Today I'm here to share some really amazing news with everyone.”

The singer continued, “For me, ‘Golden’ was a series of continuous new challenges, the long journey that led up to a long album filled with songs of diverse genres. All the moments I connected with ARMY from all around the world through music and the many behind-the-scenes stories that I didn't get a chance to share. It tells the full story of Jungkook as a solo artist.”

Take a look at the announcement here.

Additionally, the news was also announced on Weverse. The note read, “Hello. We wish to inform you of the premier of BTS member Jungkook’s documentary film. The film ‘JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL’ will premiere in theatres worldwide on September 18, 2024. The documentary ‘JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL’ follows the talented and ever-growing artist Jungkook on his eight-month journey toward becoming a ‘global pop star’ who captivated the global music scene and takes a dive into the star’s heartfelt love for his fans, ARMY.”

The news has left fans excited. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “Ahhh look at him! He must have filmed this after shaving his head. And he is wearing his brand logo earrings. I'm so excited for I am Still! I can't get enough of Jungkook!” A second fan wrote, “Please tell me they are releasing this as a Weverse digital code after!! Crying for those who don't live near a theatre that will be showing it. But also, his little seal claps??!?!?!! He is so adorable! Sorry, JK, you will always be cute.” A third fan commented, “Looking forward to your creative diary JK!”

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military as a part of his mandatory military duties.

