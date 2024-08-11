Popular boy band BTS’ rapper, Suga, has been making headlines ever since he was caught in a drunk-driving incident. The rapper was caught by the police when he fell while parking his electric scooter outside his house. A recent report has revealed more details from the investigation and has also revealed that the rapper can face prison time as well.
As reported by Koreaboo.com, Suga was made to undergo a breathalyzer test when he was caught by the Yongsan Police. The police reported that the rapper’s blood alcohol content was at 0.227 percent, which is eight times higher than the permissible limit. Reports mention that he can face prison or pay a hefty fine between of 10.0 million KRW (about 7,290 USD) and 20.0 million KRW (about 14,600 USD). Currently, the incident is still being investigated by the authorities.
Suga is currently serving as a social service agent, which is an alternative form of mandatory military duty in South Korea. The drunk driving incident came to light earlier this month. The rapper was returning home on his electric scooter. He was caught on CCTV cameras as he drove under the influence of alcohol. While no individual or public property was damaged, Suga’s license was revoked, and he was fined.
He, later, issued an apology. Suga said, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.” Additionally, BTS’ agency – BigHit Music – also issued a statement and addressed the matter.
Amidst this, it was rumoured that Suga might be quitting BTS. However, the report clarified that the rapper will not be removed from the band because of the dynamics between the members. The band is due to make a comeback next year when all members will finish their mandatory military duties.