K Drama

BTS Agency Issues A Statement Again On Suga's Drunk Driving Incident: We Apologize For Having Conveyed Misinformation

BTS agency, BigHit Music, has issued another statement regarding Suga's drunk driving incident. They apologized for using the term ‘electric kickboard’ when Suga was riding an electric scooter.

BTS Suga
SUGA on 'SUCHWITA' Photo: X
info_icon

BTS has found itself in a soup after its rapper Suga was caught in a drunk driving incident. The rapper took to his WeVerse and issued an apology. Additionally, BTS’ agency – BigHit Music – also issued a statement and addressed the incident. However, amidst this, the agency has issued another statement where they apologized for using the term ‘electric kickboard’ when the rapper was riding an electric scooter.

BigHit Music issued a statement where they apologized for sharing ‘misinformation.’ They apologized for making a statement without cross-checking the information. They said, “This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologize once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident. We also apologize for rushing to make a statement without carefully checking various circumstances and therefore creating confusion.”

They mentioned that they used the term ‘electric kickboard’ when Suga was riding an ‘electric scooter.’ The statement added, “1) Regarding the use of the term ‘electric kickboard’ -We determined that the vehicle used by the artist was a kickboard with a seat attached to it, so we described it as an ‘electric kickboard’. In the process of checking further, we learned that the categorization of the vehicle may differ based on its capabilities and specifications, and we also learned that the scope of liability for the accident could change as well.”

BigHit Music clarified that they did not intend to downplay the intensity of the incident. They also mentioned that the investigative process is still underway. They added, “2) Regarding the imposition of a fine and the revocation of [Suga’s] license--On August 6, after the artist underwent the police’s breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident, he was immediately sent home. Both our agency and the artist did not realize that there were still steps remaining to be taken in the investigative process, and we mistakenly thought that the case in question had been closed. In light of the severity of the case, we apologize for having conveyed misinformation due to internal communication errors.”

The Seoul Yongsan Police booked Suga for drunk driving. They issued a fine and revoked his driver’s license. He is currently enlisted in the army.

