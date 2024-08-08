BigHit Music clarified that they did not intend to downplay the intensity of the incident. They also mentioned that the investigative process is still underway. They added, “2) Regarding the imposition of a fine and the revocation of [Suga’s] license--On August 6, after the artist underwent the police’s breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident, he was immediately sent home. Both our agency and the artist did not realize that there were still steps remaining to be taken in the investigative process, and we mistakenly thought that the case in question had been closed. In light of the severity of the case, we apologize for having conveyed misinformation due to internal communication errors.”