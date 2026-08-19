Demon Hunter Lawsuit: Christian Metal Band Sues Netflix Over KPop Demon Hunters Trademark

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The group claims its long-established identity has been commercially overshadowed by the franchise’s success.

image Prefer on Google
Demon Hunter Netflix
Demon Hunter Netflix Lawsuit Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Demon Hunter has sued Netflix and AEG over KPop Demon Hunters.

  • The band claims the trademark dispute could confuse consumers about affiliation.

  • KPop's Demon Hunters expanded into merchandise and a 150-city concert tour.

The Demon Hunter Netflix lawsuit has put the Christian metal band at the centre of a trademark dispute involving Netflix and AEG Presents. The group, through its corporation Hyde Lane, has accused the companies of trademark infringement and unfair competition over the use of the K-pop Demon Hunters name.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and argues that Netflix’s successful animated film and its expanding franchise have created confusion with the band’s established Demon Hunter trademark. The group claims it has used and developed the mark for more than two decades through music, touring and merchandise.

Demon Hunter sues Netflix and AEG

According to the filing, Netflix and Netflix Studios released K-Pop Demon Hunters in 2025 despite allegedly being aware of the band. The franchise subsequently expanded through its soundtrack, merchandise and a planned global concert tour in partnership with AEG.

The tour is expected to reach 150 cities, which the lawsuit claims has brought the companies’ activities into increasing overlap with goods and services offered under the Demon Hunter name.

EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick win the Best Song in the Visual Media category for 'Golden-K-Pop Demon Hunters' - Instagram
Grammys 2026: HUNTR/X’s ‘Golden’ Becomes First K-Pop Song To Win A Grammy

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The band argued that the defendants have “created a substantial likelihood of confusion”, claiming some consumers could believe the two brands are affiliated or connected.

Related Content
BBC seeks subpoenas for Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Trump’s $10bn defamation lawsuit. - X
Selena Gomez sued by investors over mental health startup - Selena Gomez/Instagram
Netflix sued for allegedly losing new Nicolas Cage movie - Instagram
KPop Demon Hunters' Arden Cho marries Christopher Lee - Instagram

Demon Hunter trademark dispute explained

Hyde Lane described itself as the “senior user” of the Demon Hunter mark and said it had invested in the identity for decades. The filing alleged that the band has suffered commercial and reputational consequences as Netflix’s franchise has gained a larger marketplace presence.

The lawsuit also claimed that the group has been “forced to surrender control over its commercial identity simply because Defendants have greater resources and a larger marketplace footprint.”

Along with trademark infringement and unfair competition, the band has alleged false design origin and requested a jury trial. It is seeking treble damages, exemplary damages, an injunction, Netflix’s profits and attorneys’ fees.

KPop Demon Hunters Concert Tour Announced By Netflix - X
KPop Demon Hunters Concert Tour Announced As Netflix Expands Huntr/x Universe

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Netflix and AEG had not immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment at the time of publication.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories