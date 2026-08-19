Demon Hunter Lawsuit: Christian Metal Band Sues Netflix Over KPop Demon Hunters Trademark

Demon Hunter has sued Netflix and AEG over KPop Demon Hunters.
The band claims the trademark dispute could confuse consumers about affiliation.
KPop's Demon Hunters expanded into merchandise and a 150-city concert tour.
The Demon Hunter Netflix lawsuit has put the Christian metal band at the centre of a trademark dispute involving Netflix and AEG Presents. The group, through its corporation Hyde Lane, has accused the companies of trademark infringement and unfair competition over the use of the K-pop Demon Hunters name.
The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and argues that Netflix’s successful animated film and its expanding franchise have created confusion with the band’s established Demon Hunter trademark. The group claims it has used and developed the mark for more than two decades through music, touring and merchandise.
Demon Hunter sues Netflix and AEG
According to the filing, Netflix and Netflix Studios released K-Pop Demon Hunters in 2025 despite allegedly being aware of the band. The franchise subsequently expanded through its soundtrack, merchandise and a planned global concert tour in partnership with AEG.
The tour is expected to reach 150 cities, which the lawsuit claims has brought the companies’ activities into increasing overlap with goods and services offered under the Demon Hunter name.
The band argued that the defendants have “created a substantial likelihood of confusion”, claiming some consumers could believe the two brands are affiliated or connected.
Demon Hunter trademark dispute explained
Hyde Lane described itself as the “senior user” of the Demon Hunter mark and said it had invested in the identity for decades. The filing alleged that the band has suffered commercial and reputational consequences as Netflix’s franchise has gained a larger marketplace presence.
The lawsuit also claimed that the group has been “forced to surrender control over its commercial identity simply because Defendants have greater resources and a larger marketplace footprint.”
Along with trademark infringement and unfair competition, the band has alleged false design origin and requested a jury trial. It is seeking treble damages, exemplary damages, an injunction, Netflix’s profits and attorneys’ fees.
Netflix and AEG had not immediately responded to TheWrap’s request for comment at the time of publication.