John Curtis Seeks Probe Into Trump Jr, Hunter Biden Business Dealings

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Republican Senator John Curtis has urged the US Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the business dealings of Donald Trump Jr and Hunter Biden, citing concerns over presidential family ties, foreign access and potential preferential treatment

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US Senator John Curtis Photo: John Curtis
Summary of this article

  • John Curtis has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the business dealings of Donald Trump Jr and Hunter Biden.

  • Curtis cited foreign business relationships, gifts and presidential family connections as areas requiring scrutiny.

  • The committee has received the request, but no formal investigation has been announced.

US Senator John Curtis has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate the business dealings of presidential family members, including Donald Trump Jr and Hunter Biden, citing concerns over the use of family ties to the presidency for financial benefit, preferential treatment or access.

In a September 21 letter, the Republican senator urged the committee to subpoena both men to testify about their business dealings, relationships with foreign individuals and entities, and gifts or other benefits they have received.

What Did John Curtis Ask The Senate To Investigate?

Curtis's request focuses on whether relationships involving presidential family members could create actual or perceived expectations of favourable treatment. He specifically raised questions about Donald Trump Jr's relationships with foreign business figures, including a wedding afterparty reportedly provided by Russian businessman Umar Kremlev.

Curtis also cited Trump Jr's involvement in family-backed cryptocurrency ventures, international real estate deals, reported investments in defence contracting and financial and advisory ties to prediction-market platforms. He said these relationships could raise concerns about foreign access to members of a sitting president's family and potential national security vulnerabilities.

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The senator also referred to Hunter Biden's past business dealings with foreign entities, including interests in China and Ukraine. Curtis argued that congressional oversight should apply regardless of which political party controls the White House.

The letter asks the committee to establish the facts, determine whether existing ethics, disclosure or anti-corruption laws apply and identify possible reforms. It does not itself establish wrongdoing by either Trump Jr or Hunter Biden.

What Happens Next?

Curtis addressed the letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dick Durbin. Reuters reported that Grassley said he would take the request seriously, but indicated that deciding whether to open an investigation would take time.

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Durbin, the committee's Democratic ranking member, backed Curtis's request. He pointed to the fact that Hunter Biden had previously given sworn testimony to Congress and said Trump Jr should also face scrutiny if the committee proceeds.

The request comes as Congress prepares for the November midterm elections. Curtis, who represents Utah, is not up for re-election until 2030.

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