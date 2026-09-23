iPhone 17 For Free? Raja D King’s ‘iPhone Langar’ Draws Crowds In Chandigarh

Raja D King has started an “iPhone langar” in Chandigarh, with 10 iPhones being distributed initially.
The businessman said he had planned to distribute 100 phones but received a large number of calls from people seeking them.
A Chandigarh resident, Deepika, said she won an iPhone 17 through a lucky draw after joining the initiative through social media.
An Amritsar-based businessman and influencer known as Raja D King has begun distributing iPhone 17 smartphones in Chandigarh as part of what he calls an “iPhone langar”. The initiative was promoted through social media, with people entering a lucky draw for a chance to receive the phones.
What Is The ‘iPhone Langar’?
Raja D King said he was initially planning to distribute 100 iPhones, but received so many calls that his team could not create WhatsApp groups for the recipients. He said 10 phones were being distributed at the time of the PTI interaction and that people in Chandigarh could come and collect the phones.
He also referred to an earlier “petrol langar” organised near Bharat Mata and said the iPhone distribution was now being started in Chandigarh.
Raja D King said, as quoted by PTI, "We are giving 10 phones right now... We received so many calls which is why we could not create WhatsApp groups. We were supposed to give 100 phones... People of Chandigarh can come and take the phones anytime."
Deepika, a resident of Chandigarh who won an iPhone 17 through a lucky draw, told IANS, "...I had seen videos on social media about an 'iPhone langar', and a friend suggested I join the group. Following Raja Ji's instructions, I commented 'Jai Mata Di' and entered the lucky draw. I am so happy that my name was selected and I received an iPhone 17 today."
How Did People Win The iPhones?
Deepika said she was happy after her name was selected and that she received an iPhone 17.
Trehan has announced that the latest giveaway will begin on September 22 in Chandigarh and Mohali. He initially discussed distributing as many as 1,000 iPhones, although reports differ on the number planned for the first phase.
According to his latest announcement, the giveaway will focus on iPhone 17 models and newer, with iPhone 16 excluded. He has said 100 iPhones have already been ordered and that distribution will be carried out gradually, according to media reports.
Raja D King said the distribution of 100 phones would not happen all at once. He also said advance payments and cheques had already been issued for legitimate purchases.
The iPhone giveaway follows Trehan's earlier “petrol langar” in Chandigarh. He had announced Rs 500 fuel coupons for two- and three-wheelers and Rs 1,000 coupons for four-wheelers.
The August event attracted a large crowd despite heavy rain, but the distribution was postponed. Trehan later said the event would be held over three days. The episode also generated questions online about the scale and purpose of the giveaway.