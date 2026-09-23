DJs Near Badrinath Dham? Inside The Cultural Festival Row

The Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026 near Badrinath Dham has triggered online criticism.
Critics questioned whether amplified, concert-style music was appropriate near the shrine.
The event was organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana with the Chamoli administration and Uttarakhand Tourism.
A cultural festival held over the weekend at one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimage sites has triggered an online backlash after videos showed a loud, high-energy stage performance near Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. The controversy centres not on the festival's stated purpose — celebrating local heritage — but on whether concert-style, amplified music belonged so close to a shrine devotees consider one of the country's most sacred.
The row adds to a difficult year for Badrinath's administration, which has already faced separate controversies in 2026 over alleged irregularities in handling pilgrims' donations and unauthorised temple entry, keeping the shrine under unusually sustained public scrutiny.
What Happened, And Where?
The two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival 2026 was held on September 19 and 20 at the Tourist Arrival Plaza in Badrinath, an area adjoining the shrine. The programme, built around the theme "Our Heritage, Our Future," featured folk music, dance, handicrafts and other cultural showcases.
On the first day, singer Priyanka Meher performed; videos that later circulated online showed a lively stage show with people dancing near the venue, which critics described as louder and more club-style than the folk programming the festival had advertised. On the second day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended as chief guest after offering prayers at the shrine, felicitating the winners of various cultural competitions before the festival concluded.
Who Organised And Permitted The Event?
The festival was organised under Operation Sadbhavana, an Indian Army civic-outreach initiative, in partnership with the Chamoli district administration and Uttarakhand Tourism.
That distinction has featured in the debate: supporters have framed the festival as a legitimate, government-backed heritage and community event held in the town's designated tourist plaza, while critics argue that proximity to the Dham should itself have called for a more restrained format regardless of who organised it.
What Is Badrinath's Religious Significance, And What Norms Typically Apply?
Badrinath, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is one of the four Chota Char Dham shrines of the Garhwal Himalayas, alongside Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and draws lakhs of pilgrims each year as one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimage circuits.
The shrine and its surrounding town fall under Uttarakhand's Char Dham Devasthanam management framework, with the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) responsible for the temple's religious and administrative affairs.
Pilgrimage towns built around Char Dham shrines are generally expected to maintain a devotional, subdued atmosphere, particularly in areas close to the temple itself — an expectation that shaped much of the criticism directed at this festival, even though it was staged at the adjoining plaza.
What Social Media Post Triggered The Row?
The controversy gathered pace after an X user with the handle @himalaynhindu posted objecting to the event's location, arguing that loud, club-style music was out of keeping with Badrinath's spiritual character. That post, combined with clips of the September 19 performance showing an amplified stage show and a dancing crowd, spread quickly online and became the focal point for a wider debate over whether the festival's format had been appropriate for the setting.
“There's a REASON why evn Shankh is forbidden in Badrinath Dham. That place has its own sanctity. And nw? DJs are blasting there. Club style music has a time & place. A sacred Teerth is NOT it. This govt's obsession to make every Dham a picnic spot is ruining the soul of Devbhumi,” the widely circulated post said.
What Criticism Has Been Raised?
The core objection has centred on volume and format rather than the festival's underlying purpose — critics have said they had no quarrel with a cultural event celebrating Uttarakhand's folk heritage, but questioned why it took a high-energy, concert-style shape so close to one of Hinduism's most sacred shrines. The criticism has also folded into a broader unease about the changing character of pilgrimage sites.
Have Authorities Responded, And Has Any Action Been Announced?
Neither the state government nor the BKTC has directly addressed the specific criticism over the music's volume or format in public statements reviewed so far. CM Dhami's remarks at the festival's closing ceremony focused instead on celebrating the event, thanking the Indian Army, the Chamoli district administration and the organisers, and describing the preservation of folk languages, songs, dances and traditions as a "collective responsibility."
As of the latest reporting, no corrective step — such as relocating future events further from the shrine, imposing sound restrictions, or issuing a formal response to the online criticism — had been announced by the BKTC, the district administration or the state government.