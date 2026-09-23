DJs Near Badrinath Dham? Inside The Cultural Festival Row

What Social Media Post Triggered The Row?

The controversy gathered pace after an X user with the handle @himalaynhindu posted objecting to the event's location, arguing that loud, club-style music was out of keeping with Badrinath's spiritual character. That post, combined with clips of the September 19 performance showing an amplified stage show and a dancing crowd, spread quickly online and became the focal point for a wider debate over whether the festival's format had been appropriate for the setting.