Apache Joins Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 As India-US Army Drills Expand

Indian Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters have joined Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026
The 22nd edition of the India-US Army drill is being held at Auli and Mahajan
Around 600 personnel from each side are taking part in integrated operational training
Indian Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters have joined Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, adding an aviation layer to the India-US Army drills and widening the scope of joint operations. The helicopters are training alongside Indian and US Army troops in integrated operational drills that cover joint mission planning, battlefield coordination, integrated manoeuvres and precision engagement.
The move gives troops a chance to train with attack aviation and ground forces in the same operational setting. It also pushes the exercise beyond infantry and artillery coordination into combined operations across more than one combat function.
This is the 22nd edition of the bilateral drill. About 600 personnel from each side are involved. The exercise is running at the same time at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.
Interoperability Focus
The exercise is centred on interoperability. The training is aimed at sharpening common procedures, communication and coordination between the two armies across combat functions.
The drill has grown in scope. Yudh Abhyas now has both armies planning, linking and carrying out joint operations across several domains, with training set in mountain and desert terrain.
In an X post, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said the bilateral drill was aimed at building shared capability and working as one force across different battlefields. “From Mountains to Deserts, Training Together, Operating as One.” Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the #IndianArmy and #USArmy, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment,” the ADG PI said. “The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership,” the post added.
US Viewpoint
Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the Indian and US armies were sharing knowledge on weapons, equipment and unmanned systems during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026. In a post on X, Gor said, “Yudh Abhyas in full swing! U.S. and Indian Army soldiers exchange knowledge on weapons, equipment, and unmanned systems.”
That adds a capabilities angle to the ongoing drills, which now span exchanges on weapons, equipment and unmanned systems.
The Apaches in the exercise belong to the Indian Army’s 451 Army Aviation Squadron. The unit is commanded by Colonel Vikrant Sharma.
The squadron operates under the Army Aviation Corps. It falls within Southern Command’s “Thar Raptors” formation in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.