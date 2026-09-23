Apache Joins Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 As India-US Army Drills Expand

In an X post, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said the bilateral drill was aimed at building shared capability and working as one force across different battlefields. “From Mountains to Deserts, Training Together, Operating as One.” Exercise #YudhAbhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the #IndianArmy and #USArmy, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment,” the ADG PI said. “The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership,” the post added.