MEA Responds To MT El Gaia Attack Off Oman, Says 13 Indian Seafarers Rescued, One Missing

MEA says 13 of 14 Indian seafarers aboard MT El Gaia were rescued after the attack off Oman.
One Indian seafarer remains missing as search and rescue operations continue with Omani authorities.
India has condemned the attack and called for safe navigation through international waterways in the region.
One Indian seafarer remains missing after an attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, while 13 of the 14 Indian nationals on board have been rescued, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question from ANI, Jaiswal said search and rescue operations for the missing seafarer were continuing with the assistance of the Omani authorities. He said the Indian embassy in Oman was in close contact with them.
India had condemned the attack on September 13, saying the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region was unacceptable. The MEA had also called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged the pursuit of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region.
13 Indian Seafarers Rescued
“This attack occurred off the coast of Oman. It involved a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals/seafarers. Of these, 13 have been rescued, and we deeply thank the Omani authorities for their efforts in rescuing our nationals,” Jaiswal said.
“One Indian national, a seafarer who was on board the vessel, remains missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing with the assistance of the Omani authorities, and our embassy is in close contact with them,” he added.
In its September 13 statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. India also thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing the Indian seafarers.
India Calls For Safe Navigation
Jaiswal said the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure in the region was unacceptable.
“We also urge that free and safe navigation, as well as the flow of commerce through international waterways in the region, be restored at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.
In its September 13 statement, the ministry had reiterated India's call for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and the pursuit of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region.
New Delhi has been concerned about attacks on commercial shipping as many vessels operating in the region have Indian seafarers on board.
Modi Proposes Emergency Support Network
Speaking at the BRICS summit on September 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the creation of a “Seafarers' Emergency Support Network” to safeguard seafarers from security risks arising from regional conflicts.