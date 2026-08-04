‘Making All Efforts To Trace Missing Sailors’: MEA On Odesa Vessel Attack

Two Indian sailors remain missing after MV AGN Ragnar attack near Odesa port.
MEA confirms rescue efforts underway with Ukraine and Romania authorities’ coordination.
Government assures families support while prioritising Indian seafarers’ safety and assistance.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said efforts were underway to trace two Indian sailors who remain missing after the vessel MV AGN Ragnar came under attack while departing Ukraine’s Odesa port on 25 July.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four Indian nationals were on board the vessel at the time of the incident, of whom two have been confirmed safe while two remain unaccounted for.
“The vessel AGN Ragnar came under attack while it was leaving the Odesa port. There were four Indian nationals on board. As I informed you earlier, two of them are safe, while two are missing,” Jaiswal said during the bi-weekly media briefing.
He said search and rescue operations were being carried out in coordination with authorities in Ukraine and Romania. The Indian embassies in both countries have remained in contact with local officials since the incident, he added.
“Since the incident took place, our embassies in Ukraine and Romania have been in constant touch with local authorities, and search and rescue operations have been undertaken as directed by the Supreme Court, in coordination with authorities in Ukraine and Romania,” Jaiswal said.
Family Assistance
The MEA spokesperson said the government was also in contact with the families of the missing sailors and was extending all possible assistance.
“We are making all efforts to trace the two missing Indian nationals. We are also in touch with their family members and providing all possible assistance,” he added.
Jaiswal also reiterated that ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers remained a priority for the government.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, in a post on X, said it was closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa.
“Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities,” the embassy said.