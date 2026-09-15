Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Srinivas Dies At 56

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani died at 56 after suffering a heart attack, with CM Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders offering condolences

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Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani
Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Alla Nani served as Deputy CM and health minister in the previous YSRCP government.

  • He lost the 2024 Eluru Assembly election before later quitting YSRCP to join TDP.

Former Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister A Kali Krishna Srinivas, popularly known as Alla Nani, died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 56.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders condoled his death.

"The sudden demise of Alla Nani Garu (Kali Krishna Srinivas), former Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state, has deeply shocked me. It is heartbreaking that he passed away due to a heart attack at the young age of 56," Naidu said in a post on X.

"I express my profound condolences to his family. I pray to God that his soul attains eternal peace," he added.

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TDP working president and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed grief over Srinivas' death.

"The news of the death of TDP leader and former minister Aalla Nani due to a heart attack has caused profound shock. Paying my respects to the memory of Nani Garu," Lokesh said in a post on X.

Lokesh said Srinivas had stayed away from controversies and interacted amicably with everyone. "I convey my deepest condolences to his family members," he said.

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Political Career

Srinivas served as Deputy Chief Minister and health minister in the previous YSRCP government. In the 2024 Assembly election, he contested from the Eluru Assembly constituency but lost to TDP's B Radha Krishnayya.

He later quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the TDP.

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