Nani’s The Paradise Release Plans Confirmed As Makers Shut Down Postponement Rumours

Nani’s The Paradise stays on track after recent postponement speculation.
₹2 crore is reportedly being spent on the film’s climax VFX.
The Paradise has already undergone 3 changes to its release schedule.
Nani’s The Paradise has put recent postponement rumours to rest after its makers confirmed that the film remains on track for its announced theatrical window. Speculation about a possible delay had surfaced following reports of pending VFX work, particularly on the film’s CG-heavy climax.
The film’s official X account shared an update on Monday, September 7, reiterating its existing release plans. The announcement came shortly after reports suggested that the makers could move the film to October 1 to allow more time for the technical work to be completed.
Nani’s The Paradise faces VFX delay speculation
According to reports, producer Sudhakar Cherukuri is spending around ₹2 crore on the climax’s computer-generated effects. The extensive work was reportedly taking longer than expected, leading to speculation about a possible change in schedule.
A shift to October 1 could also have resulted in a clash with Naga Vamsi’s Aadarsha Kutumbham House No. 47, which is reportedly scheduled for October 2. However, the latest announcement confirms that The Paradise will retain its current slot.
The film has already seen multiple changes to its release plans. It was initially scheduled to arrive on March 26 before being pushed to August 21 and later moved to its current September date.
The Paradise cast and songs
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead. Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist while Mohan Babu appears as Shikanja Maalik. Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the cast, with Keerthy Suresh making a special cameo.
The promotional campaign has already generated attention through songs such as Aaya Sher and Yeshanagula. The latter has particularly stood out for its Telangana folk influences.
With the latest confirmation, The Paradise will now have its worldwide theatrical release on September 24, 2026.