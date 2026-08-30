Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash- Starrer Crosses ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Toxic also starred Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

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Toxic box office collection day 4
Toxic inches closer to ₹200 crore mark in India Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Yash's action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups crossed the ₹250 crore gross mark globally on its fourth day of release.

  • The Geetu Mohandas-directed period gangster drama experienced a steady decline in domestic collections on day 4.

  • The film's total domestic net collection is now inching closer to ₹200 crore mark.

Toxic box office collection: Yash returned to the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash, opened to polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike. After a staggering ₹101.10 crore, Toxic's box office collections dropped significantly on Day 2 (Thursday), and witnessed further dip on Day 3 (Friday) and Day 4 (Saturday). Here's the box office breakdown.

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Toxic box office collection Day 4

Yash's gangster drama crossed the ₹250 crore mark globally on its fourth day. The film achieved this major milestone despite experiencing a steady decline in daily domestic collections.

After a massive collection on its opening day, the film is now facing an important test. It must maintain its weekend momentum to sustain a long theatrical run.

Toxic earned ₹24.50 crore net in India on Day 4 across 17,612 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Hindi version had the highest contribution of ₹15.50 crore, followed by ₹6.60 crore in the original language Kannada. Telugu version earned ₹1.50 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions raked in ₹75 lakhs and ₹15 lakhs respectively

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This brings the overall domestic net income to ₹190.45 crore. The film has already crossed the day four collection of Dhurandhar Part 1.

Daily receipts dropped sharply after the premiere. The film collected ₹37.65 crore on its second day and ₹26.60 crore on its third day. The fourth-day earnings of ₹24.50 crore confirm a steady decline in domestic business.

Despite the downward trend, domestic gross earnings have reached an estimated ₹227.50 crore.

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Worldwide success

The film maintains a strong position in international markets, grossing an estimated ₹4 crore overseas on its fourth day. This pushes the total overseas collection to ₹27.25 crore. The combined worldwide gross for Toxic reached ₹254.75 crore after four days in theatres.

Yash plays dual roles in the film. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The plot follows a criminal's ascent and decline in Portuguese-ruled Goa.

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