Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash- Starrer Crosses ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide

Yash's action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups crossed the ₹250 crore gross mark globally on its fourth day of release.
The Geetu Mohandas-directed period gangster drama experienced a steady decline in domestic collections on day 4.
The film's total domestic net collection is now inching closer to ₹200 crore mark.
Toxic box office collection: Yash returned to the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash, opened to polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike. After a staggering ₹101.10 crore, Toxic's box office collections dropped significantly on Day 2 (Thursday), and witnessed further dip on Day 3 (Friday) and Day 4 (Saturday). Here's the box office breakdown.
Toxic box office collection Day 4
Yash's gangster drama crossed the ₹250 crore mark globally on its fourth day. The film achieved this major milestone despite experiencing a steady decline in daily domestic collections.
After a massive collection on its opening day, the film is now facing an important test. It must maintain its weekend momentum to sustain a long theatrical run.
Toxic earned ₹24.50 crore net in India on Day 4 across 17,612 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Hindi version had the highest contribution of ₹15.50 crore, followed by ₹6.60 crore in the original language Kannada. Telugu version earned ₹1.50 crore, while Tamil and Malayalam versions raked in ₹75 lakhs and ₹15 lakhs respectively
This brings the overall domestic net income to ₹190.45 crore. The film has already crossed the day four collection of Dhurandhar Part 1.
Daily receipts dropped sharply after the premiere. The film collected ₹37.65 crore on its second day and ₹26.60 crore on its third day. The fourth-day earnings of ₹24.50 crore confirm a steady decline in domestic business.
Despite the downward trend, domestic gross earnings have reached an estimated ₹227.50 crore.
Worldwide success
The film maintains a strong position in international markets, grossing an estimated ₹4 crore overseas on its fourth day. This pushes the total overseas collection to ₹27.25 crore. The combined worldwide gross for Toxic reached ₹254.75 crore after four days in theatres.
Yash plays dual roles in the film. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
The plot follows a criminal's ascent and decline in Portuguese-ruled Goa.