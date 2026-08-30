Toxic Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash- Starrer Crosses ₹250 Crore Mark Worldwide

Toxic box office collection: Yash returned to the big screen four years after KGF: Chapter 2. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash, opened to polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike. After a staggering ₹101.10 crore, Toxic's box office collections dropped significantly on Day 2 (Thursday), and witnessed further dip on Day 3 (Friday) and Day 4 (Saturday). Here's the box office breakdown.