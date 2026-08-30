Tom Cruise And Anne Hathaway Team Up For Days Of Thunder Sequel; Film Set For June 2028 Release

Anne Hathaway has joined Tom Cruise in Day of Thunder sequel.
Cruise will reprise his role as Cole Trickle, while Anne Hathaway joins the cast as a racecar team owner and engineer.
Jonathan Levine is confirmed to direct the high-octane project, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Tommy Harper, and Cruise producing.
Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway have teamed up for Days of Thunder sequel. The news was announced by Cruise on his Instagram handle. He also shared a picture with Hathaway announcing the new project.
"Days of Thunder. Summer 2028 (sic)," Tom captioned the pic.
The sequel marks a major franchise return for Cruise nearly four decades after the original 1990 Tony Scott film hit theatres.
Day of Thunder sequel announced
According to a Variety report, the racing sequel will arrive in 2028. Paramount Pictures scheduled the theatrical release for June 2, 2028, nearly four decades after Tony Scott directed the original movie. Filmed for IMAX, the movie will debut exclusively in cinemas across formats such as Dolby Cinema and 4DX. Cruise celebrated Hathaway joining the cast on Saturday, posting a promotional picture with his co-lead from a NASCAR circuit.
Casting and crew
Cruise returns as driver Cole Trickle. While story specifics remain under wraps, Hathaway will portray a racecar engineer and team owner. Jonathan Levine will direct the movie, while Cruise produces the project with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.
Original film legacy
The 1990 movie launched the story. It tracked Robert Duvall as a former racing champion who brought Cruise's character into a newly formed NASCAR lineup. Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid and John C. Reilly also starred in the project.
Hathaway and Cruise's upcoming projects
Hathaway was last seen in The End of Oak Street. Prior to that she was seen in Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey. She will be seen in Verity and Alone at Dawn. She is also developing a third The Princess Diaries film, with representation from CAA, Entertainment 360 and Apex Public Relations.
Day of Thunder marks Cruise's first major studio franchise after winding down the Mission: Impossible series. He will also be seen in another Top Gun installment. The 64-year-old was last seen in Alejandro González Iñárritu's Digger.