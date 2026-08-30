Rishab Shetty Heaps Praise On Toxic, Stands With Yash For 'Attempting This Daring Experiment'

Rishab Shetty is all praise for Yash and Toxic.
He lauded Yash for surrendering himself to a character and a "world that demands a larger-than-life performance."
The Kantara star also praised the hard work put in by everyone in the team.
Yash-starrer Toxic hit the screens on August 26 and received polarising reviews. Amidst the scathing reactions, Yash's fellow Kannadiga Rishab Shetty has praised the actor and the film. On Saturday night, the Kantara star took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to pen an appreciation post.
Rishab Shetty praises Toxic and Yash
Toxic marks Yash's return to the screen four years after KGF 2, which was blockbuster. After KGF 2, Yash's new film has taken the box office by storm.
Showering praise on the film, Rishab wrote, “As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed.”
The National Award winner lauded the hard work put in by everyone in the team. “Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn’t mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous,” he added.
Heaping praise on Yash, Shetty wrote, “@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene.
It’s not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir.”
Have a look at his post here.
Toxic box office
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Yash is seen in dual roles. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others, round out the cast.
It has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide. In India, it is inching closer to ₹200 crore mark.