Sigma Release Postponed: Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay’s Debut Faces Another Delay

Sigma release postponed again as Jason Sanjay’s debut gets new date.
Sundeep Kishan stars in Jason Sanjay’s action thriller directorial debut.
Sigma will now reach theatres in October after the delay.
Sigma's release has been postponed, with Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut facing another delay after the film missed its previously announced July date. The makers had not provided an update after the film went past its July 31 release date, but a new announcement has now confirmed when the heist thriller will reach theatres.
Sigma release postponed, new date announced
Lyca Productions, which is backing the film, shared a new poster confirming the revised theatrical release. Jason Sanjay also shared the announcement on social media.
The makers announced, “Mark the date for the heist on October 2. SIGMA is all set to light up the screens.” The poster features lead actor Sundeep Kishan alongside the new release date.
The film had been expected to arrive on July 31, although the reason for the delay has not been revealed.
About Jason Sanjay’s Sigma
Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and is produced by Lyca Productions. The film is expected to be an action thriller centred on a heist, based on details released through its promotional material.
The first song from the film, Sigma Style, was released in June. The track was launched by Dulquer Salmaan and features vocals from Thaman S, Smile Tupakeys and Mc Rude. Thaman S has composed the film’s music.
The project marks Jason Sanjay’s first feature as a director. Unlike his father Vijay, he chose filmmaking over acting after studying film production and screenwriting in the US.
Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut
Born in 2000, Jason is Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s only son. He has largely stayed away from the spotlight while working towards his filmmaking career.
After missing its earlier date, Sigma will now release in theatres on October 2. It remains to be seen whether the latest announcement marks the final release date for the much-awaited debut.