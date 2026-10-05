Who Are Gen Next Mumbai? The Group Which Held Counter-Protest Against CJP In Mumbai

Gen Next Mumbai held a counter-protest near Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Mumbai on October 2.
Protesters said they were defending the Constitution and criticised CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
The CJP was simultaneously protesting at Shivaji Park over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.
A group calling itself ‘Gen Next Mumbai’ held a counter-protest in Mumbai against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had organised a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The counter-protest took place on October 2 near the statue of BR Ambedkar at Churchgate, as the CJP held its larger agitation at Shivaji Park. The group described its demonstration as a defence of the Constitution and opposed what its members alleged were attempts by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to undermine constitutional institutions.
Who Are Gen Next Mumbai?
Gen Next Mumbai describes itself as a youth-led social and political advocacy group. Its members have participated in demonstrations in Mumbai, including the protest near the Ambedkar statue.
The group's organisational structure and founder are not publicly clear. Social media influencer and political strategist Rhea Khanolkar and advocate Yash Mishra were among those associated with the demonstration, according to reports.
A Mumbai office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was also seen sharing posts from the protest. However, there is no confirmation that he was a participant in the demonstration.
The counter-protest was held as thousands gathered at Shivaji Park for the CJP's agitation against the Election Commission. The CJP protest took place despite police denying permission for the gathering.
Why Did Gen Next Mumbai Protest Against CJP?
One of the protesters alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had spoken about dismantling the Constitution and said Gen Next Mumbai had gathered near Ambedkar's statue to demonstrate its opposition.
“People like Abhijeet Dipke speak of dismantling the Constitution. Today, however, we stand beneath the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar because we know how to protect and respect the Constitution,” the protester said, according to ANI.
Khanolkar said the group decided to oppose the CJP because it believed the organisation was using the Constitution to mislead people. She also alleged that Dipke and the CJP were attempting to undermine public confidence in the Election Commission through their campaign.
These are the views and allegations of the counter-protesters and do not establish that the CJP or Dipke is seeking to dismantle the Constitution.
What Is CJP's Demand?
The CJP has been protesting against the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Its Mumbai protest on October 2 was billed as a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’.
The protests have intensified following an Indian Express investigation that reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over a 10-month period to various decisions of the poll panel, including issues connected with electoral-roll revisions.
The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal rift, saying all final decisions, including those concerning the SIR, were taken unanimously.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced plans for another mobilisation in Delhi on October 10 if Kumar does not resign.
“If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10,” Dipke said at the Mumbai protest. He also said the proposed demonstration would be peaceful.
The emergence of the Gen Next Mumbai counter-protest adds another strand to the ongoing public dispute over the Election Commission and the SIR exercise, with the two groups taking opposing positions on the role and functioning of the poll panel.