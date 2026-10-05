From NEET Protests To SIR: How Dipke’s CJP Became A Youth Protest Group

Abhijeet Dipke launched CJP after Chief Justice Surya Kant’s controversial “cockroaches” remark.
Memes and a mock manifesto built its following around unemployment and examinations.
CJP mobilised thousands during NEET protests that preceded Dharmendra Pradhan’s ministerial resignation.
A cockroach mascot, a mock manifesto and an Instagram campaign brought Abhijeet Dipke’s Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) its first followers. Months later, the group is back on Delhi’s streets, joining demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The unregistered protest group began with a swipe at Chief Justice Surya Kant’s “cockroaches” remark about some young people. Dipke launched its website and social media accounts on May 16, 2026, turning the comparison into a name and an organising platform.
Calling itself the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed”, CJP used satire to campaign on unemployment, examination delays and paper leaks. Its following soon translated into demonstrations: tens of thousands gathered in Delhi for its July 20 march to Parliament, while supporters held protests and candlelit vigils elsewhere. The NEET paper-leak agitation also led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The campaign has since moved from demands for education reforms to questions over electoral rolls. At Jantar Mantar, CJP is again mobilising alongside other groups, this time against the Election Commission.
Birth Of A Movement
Dipke, a political communications strategist and Boston University graduate who had previously worked with AAP, created CJP a day after the Chief Justice’s remarks.
During a Supreme Court hearing, Surya Kant referred to some young people as “cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession”. He also said some became journalists, social media activists or right-to-information campaigners and “start attacking everyone”.
The Chief Justice later clarified that the comments concerned individuals with spurious degrees, rather than India’s youth generally. The controversy nevertheless brought thousands of registrations to CJP’s website, taking Dipke by surprise.
The Online Following
CJP adopted the cockroach as its mascot and posted about unemployment, rising fuel prices and delays in competitive examinations. Its Instagram following crossed 20 million within days, surpassing those of the BJP and Congress.
The website’s mock manifesto raised questions about disenfranchisement, press freedom and practices such as appointing retired judges to Parliament. Politicians including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad endorsed the campaign.
Dipke’s past association with AAP prompted critics to suggest that opposition parties could be behind the movement. He maintained that CJP would pursue peaceful dissent within the Constitution and distanced it from comparisons with violent youth uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh.
The group also faced disruptions online. Its website and some social media accounts were suspended, while Dipke claimed that the parody account and his personal Instagram handle had briefly been hacked.
CJP's First Action On Streets
The examination paper-leak controversy became a central issue for CJP’s mobilisation. Demonstrators demanded education reforms and Pradhan’s resignation.
Engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike in support of CJP at Jantar Mantar on June 28. His forcible transfer to hospital later drew anger from supporters and further attention to the protests. He continued fasting in hospital.
On July 9, CJP announced its July 20 march to Parliament. Tens of thousands turned out in Delhi, while hundreds attended demonstrations and candlelit vigils in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.
Police used tear gas and batons as protesters attempted to cross several layers of barricades. Videos circulating online appeared to show demonstrators being beaten. Delhi Police maintained that force became necessary after protesters turned violent.
The agitation over the NEET paper leak led to the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His resignation had been a central demand of protesters, alongside reforms to the examination system.
Protests Against Election Commission
CJP has returned to the streets with a campaign against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The group launched its latest mobilisation in Mumbai on October 2, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. It has also called for SIR-related exclusions to be halted and relevant records to be placed under judicial scrutiny.
In Delhi, protests demanding Kumar’s resignation continued through the weekend. Police deployed around 5,000 personnel ahead of Sunday’s planned marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, saying permission had not been granted. Barricades and surveillance arrangements restricted access to the protest site.
After mobilising over examination paper leaks, CJP is now campaigning over electoral-roll revision. The group has announced a major rally in Delhi on October 10, extending its latest round of protests beyond the weekend.
From online satire to street demonstrations, CJP has emerged as a pressure group mobilising young people around demands for government accountability. Its campaign over examination paper leaks was followed by protests against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.