The direction comes during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, according to LiveLaw.



A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition by Congress leader Ali Mehdi, who alleged that Form 7 applications were misused to target genuine voters in the Delhi constituency. The court asked the ECI and the Delhi CEO to check the claims and take remedial steps under the law.