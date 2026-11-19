The Supreme Court said the ECI can blacklist BLAs accused of filing fraudulent Form 7 applications.
Hearing Ali Mehdi's petition, the court asked the ECI and Delhi CEO to verify voter deletion allegations in Mustafabad.
The Bench suggested approaching a jurisdictional Magistrate over the alleged police inaction on complaints seeking an FIR.
The Supreme Court of India has held that the Election Commission of India has only limited powers against Booth Level Agents accused of filing false Form 7 requests to remove voters from electoral rolls, and has asked the poll panel and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to verify the allegations in Mustafabad.
The direction comes during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, according to LiveLaw.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing a petition by Congress leader Ali Mehdi, who alleged that Form 7 applications were misused to target genuine voters in the Delhi constituency. The court asked the ECI and the Delhi CEO to check the claims and take remedial steps under the law.
The Bench disposed of the petition without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations. That leaves the factual verification and any further action to the authorities during the current revision exercise.
Form 7 Dispute
Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or to seek deletion of an existing entry on grounds such as the elector's death or a change of residence.
Mehdi's petition referred to media reports that several BLAs named in deletion applications had denied signing them or authorising them. It also cited 28 electors against whom deletion requests were filed and who were reportedly found living at their registered addresses.
The petitioner's counsel told the Bench that one BLA had filed 37 Form 7 applications and 36 of them had turned out to be false, as reported by Business Standard. Counsel argued that the applications were meant to remove eligible voters from the rolls and had not come from genuine objectors. The court did not independently examine those claims.
Mehdi also told the court that complaints had already been sent to the ECI, the Delhi CEO and the police, but no FIR had been registered.
Court On BLA Powers
The Bench then turned to the ECI's authority over BLAs. Political parties appoint these agents.
"If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the Election Commission can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control," Justice Bagchi said during the hearing, according to Business Standard, citing LiveLaw.
The court observed that the Commission could take disciplinary action such as blacklisting an agent found to have filed a false application. But its control over party-appointed BLAs remains limited.
The petitioner also referred to the Supreme Court's earlier directions on allegations of bulk filing of false Form 7 applications during the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh.
Next Legal Steps
Justice Bagchi suggested that Mehdi move the jurisdictional Magistrate over the complaint that police had not registered an FIR.
The Bench also indicated that the complaint should name the specific BLAs involved so the authorities can examine the allegations properly and take appropriate remedial or disciplinary action, if necessary.
While disposing of the petition, the court asked the concerned authorities to verify the material submitted by Mehdi and take remedial measures strictly in accordance with the law. It made clear that it was not expressing any view on the merits of the allegations.