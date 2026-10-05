Piyush Mishra questions Naseeruddin Shah over Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery.
Mishra also raises the LPU incident and Jharkhand student protests.
Naseeruddin Shah previously addressed celebrity silence during NEET-related protests.
Piyush Mishra has criticised Naseeruddin Shah over what he described as selective activism, questioning the veteran actor's silence on several recent controversies. Mishra's remarks came after Shah was seen meeting CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke during The Cockroach Janata Party protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.
Piyush Mishra asks Naseeruddin Shah about Smit Machchhar
In a video shared on social media, Mishra addressed Shah directly and referred to Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was praised after an in-flight incident in which he helped save passengers despite being stabbed by his co-pilot.
Mishra said Shah should also comment on Machchhar's actions and congratulate the pilot. He asked the actor to acknowledge the bravery that had drawn public attention.
Mishra also raised the recent controversy at Lovely Professional University. Referring to Shah’s earlier comments about students teaching him more than institutions such as NSD or FTII, Mishra questioned why the actor had not spoken about the LPU students and the alleged police action during protests.
Raises Jharkhand student protest
Mishra further brought up his participation in a Jharkhand student protest, claiming that he had previously approached Shah for support. According to Mishra, the actor had responded by sending him a poem by a Pakistani poet instead of offering the practical help protesters needed.
Mishra recalled that the protesters needed basic supplies, saying, "They wanted flour, lentils, bread, jaggery and more. They didn't want pizza or burgers." He contrasted the support received by the CJP protesters with the response to the Jharkhand agitation.
The dispute also connects to Shah's earlier comments on protests and celebrity silence. During the NEET-related protests in Delhi, Shah had said that celebrities would speak when their conscience told them to, adding that "a dog with a bone in its mouth cannot bark”.
Mishra ended his video by saying that he would respond whenever Shah made a statement. His comments have since brought renewed attention to the differing positions taken by the two actors on public protests and political issues.