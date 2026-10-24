What did Naseeruddin Shah say about the SRFTI protest?

Shah described the students as aspiring filmmakers and alleged that the action against them was an attempt to intimidate young people who challenged the administration. He also criticised what he called the promotion of propaganda and warned against efforts to influence the next generation of filmmakers. “The BJP, the bloody jhuti party after its manipulative victory in the Bengal elections, now seems all out for revenge on anyone who does not subscribe to their beliefs and their policies,” Shah said in the video.