Daler Mehndi faced intoxication allegations during a ₹35 lakh performance at Uttarakhand's Kunjapuri Mela.
Mika Singh, Anupam Kher and Kapil Sharma defended the singer, citing health concerns.
Sona Mohapatra questioned whether the Daler Mehndi row overlooked audience expectations and professional accountability.
Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, one of the most recognisable voices in Indian pop music, has found himself at the centre of a controversy after his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand was interrupted by state Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. The incident, which took place in New Tehri on October 18, 2026, drew attention after videos showed the minister confronting the singer on stage and questioning his ability to perform. Uniyal alleged that Mehndi was intoxicated and accused him of failing to deliver the performance expected of an artist of his stature.
The confrontation has since divided opinion within the entertainment industry. At the heart of the Daler Mehndi controversy are questions about the singer's condition, the expectations attached to a paid performance, and whether concerns about an artist's work should be addressed publicly.
Who is Daler Mehndi?
Daler Mehndi rose to prominence in the 1990s, helping popularise Punjabi pop music with his energetic vocals, distinctive style and bhangra-inspired songs. Tracks such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Dardi Rab Rab Kardi established him as a household name. He subsequently lent his voice to Bollywood songs, including Na Na Na Na Re from Mrityudata, as well as the title track of Rang De Basanti.
His music has continued to reach younger audiences through songs such as Dangal, Jagga Jiteya from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Jiyo Re Baahubali from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. His long career and contribution to Indian popular music have become central to the discussion surrounding the recent incident, with several members of the industry arguing that a veteran performer deserves dignity even when his work is questioned.
What happened during the Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand controversy?
The controversy erupted during the cultural programme at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal. The event was associated with Navratri celebrations, and Mehndi had been invited to perform before an audience that had gathered for the programme.
Videos of the incident circulated on social media after Uniyal walked onto the stage while Mehndi was performing. The minister questioned the singer's ability to speak and sing clearly, expressing his displeasure in front of the audience.
“Itna paise de kar humne aapko bulaya hai. Aap bewakoof bana rahe hai hume (We’ve paid you so much money to be here, and you’re making fools of us),” Uniyal said.
He also questioned the singer's ability to continue, saying, “Bola toh jaa nahi raha, gaana kya gaoge (You can't even speak. How will you sing)?”
The confrontation escalated as the minister challenged the quality of the performance and questioned whether Mehndi was in a fit condition to be on stage. In subsequent comments, Uniyal alleged that the singer appeared disoriented, was under the influence of alcohol and had been lip-syncing rather than singing live.
The minister also pointed to the financial arrangements made for the performance. According to his account, Mehndi had been paid ₹35 lakh, in addition to travel and accommodation expenses. Uniyal argued that the singer's reputation and the fee paid for his appearance created an expectation that he would deliver a proper performance.
The fact that the programme was connected to Navratri celebrations also featured in the minister's objections. He maintained that appearing intoxicated at an event associated with the worship of Goddess Durga was inappropriate.
However, the allegation that Mehndi was intoxicated has not been independently established in the information available. Questions about whether he was singing live or relying on a backing track have also contributed to the controversy. The videos show a public confrontation, but they do not by themselves establish the reason for the singer's apparent difficulty during the performance.
Mika Singh, Anupam Kher and Kapil Sharma defend Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi's brother, singer Mika Singh, was among the first prominent figures to defend him. In an Instagram video, Mika rejected the allegations that his brother had been drinking alcohol and said he would quit singing if anyone could prove that Mehndi consumed alcohol.
“I saw the news about my elder brother Daler Mehndi ji. You people have been spreading that: ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing.’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? I am talking about him, not me; you can say any nonsense about me, but not him," Mika said.
"Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show.’ Even if we have a 104-degree fever, it doesn’t matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it,” he added.
Mika maintained that his brother may have been unwell rather than intoxicated. He also criticised the way Mehndi had been treated during the event, arguing that the singer's health and professional commitment should have been considered before the allegations were made publicly.
Comedian Kapil Sharma also expressed support for Mehndi by sharing Mika's post on Instagram. He pointed to the singer's recent surgery and urged people to approach the situation with greater empathy.
Rapper Badshah also criticised the public confrontation, describing it as an upsetting way to treat an established performer. He acknowledged that people could express disappointment with a show but argued that criticism did not have to come at the cost of an artist's dignity.
“Daler Mehndi is a legend. Period. You can express disappointment, but publicly humiliating an artist who has given so much to our music industry is extremely disheartening. Legends deserve dignity especially when they are vulnerable. Respect always,” he said.
Singer Harshdeep Kaur also supported Mehndi, arguing that his performance style was usually far more energetic than what the videos appeared to show.
“Daler Mehndi is a Legend. It definitely seems like he was very unwell that day otherwise, when on stage… he not just sings… he roars,” she said.
Actor Anupam Kher also criticised the manner in which the incident was handled. Kher said he had known Mehndi for around two to three decades and, based on his personal experience, did not associate the singer with alcohol consumption. He also said he had heard that Mehndi had not been keeping well in recent years.
Kher acknowledged that questions could be raised about the performance, including whether the singer had lip-synced. However, he argued that any concerns could have been addressed privately and respectfully rather than through a confrontation in front of an audience.
Together, these reactions have made the treatment of a veteran artist a major part of the story. For Mehndi's supporters, the central issue is not whether audiences can criticise a disappointing performance but whether a public reprimand was justified when the singer may have been dealing with health concerns.
Why has Sona Mohapatra questioned the support for Daler Mehndi?
Singer Sona Mohapatra offered a different perspective on the Daler Mehndi controversy, arguing that respect for a veteran artist should not come at the cost of professional accountability.
In an Instagram post, Sona recalled watching Mehndi perform at Delhi’s Sufi Heritage Festival on March 1, after her own performance the previous evening. She said she and her team were disappointed with his show and expressed sympathy for the organisers who had invested time and money in the event. Sona acknowledged that she did not know Mehndi’s personal circumstances or health condition at the time. She also questioned whether she and her team had been right to remain silent out of respect for the singer.
While she did not endorse his public humiliation, Sona argued that artists should be accountable to audiences who pay to watch them perform. She called for a balance between compassion for an unwell performer and the responsibility to deliver on professional commitments.
Daler Mehndi controversy: The debate over dignity and accountability
The Daler Mehndi controversy has raised questions about how artists should be treated when a performance falls short of expectations. While supporters have criticised Subodh Uniyal’s public reprimand and cited the singer’s recent surgery, Sona Mohapatra has stressed that artists must also be accountable to organisers and audiences. The allegation that Mehndi was intoxicated remains unverified, and his apparent condition alone does not establish the reason for his performance.
Ultimately, the incident highlights the need to balance an artist’s dignity with the responsibilities attached to a paid engagement. Organisers should be able to raise legitimate concerns, but these need not become public confrontations. Equally, an artist’s legacy should not place them beyond accountability. How the industry handles such situations matters as much as the performance itself.