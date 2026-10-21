“I saw the news about my elder brother Daler Mehndi ji. You people have been spreading that: ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing; he is unable to sing.’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? I am talking about him, not me; you can say any nonsense about me, but not him," Mika said.