Daler Mehndi was offered ₹35 lakh for the performance

Speaking to ANI, Subodh Uniyal said, "He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art...He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."