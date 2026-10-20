Daler Mehndi was reportedly offered ₹35 lakh for his Uttarakhand performance.
Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned the singer’s professionalism and criticised his stage performance.
A viral video shows the minister confronting Daler Mehndi during the event.
Daler Mehndi’s performance at an event in Uttarakhand came under scrutiny after cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanded the singer on stage. The minister later said the singer had been offered ₹35 lakh for the appearance and questioned whether he had delivered the performance audiences expected from an artist of his stature.
Daler Mehndi was offered ₹35 lakh for the performance
Speaking to ANI, Subodh Uniyal said, "He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art...He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."
The minister said his objection stemmed from the gap between the singer’s reputation and the performance he witnessed. He maintained that an artist of Mehndi’s standing was expected to deliver a performance worthy of the fee.
What happened during Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand event?
During the programme, Uniyal interrupted Mehndi’s performance and questioned his ability to sing. He was heard saying, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?"
According to PTI, the minister also reminded the singer that people had gathered to hear him perform and expected him to meet those expectations. Uniyal stressed the importance of maintaining decorum, particularly because the event took place during Navratri.
A video of the confrontation has since circulated on social media. In the clip, the minister can be heard telling Mehndi, "We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name; we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name."
There were also allegations that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol during the performance. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed.
About Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi rose to prominence in the 1990s and became one of India’s best-known Punjabi pop singers. His popular tracks include Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Dardi Rab Rab and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle. He has also sung for Hindi films, including Na Na Na Re from Mrityudata and Paathshaala from Rang De Basanti.