Manoj Bajpayee defended Daler Mehndi after the singer’s public confrontation in Uttarakhand.
The Daler Mehndi controversy began during a Navratri performance at Kunjapuri Fair.
Divya Dutta said the incident left a bitter impression and needed better handling.
The Daler Mehndi controversy has drawn a response from actor Manoj Bajpayee, who believes the singer deserved understanding rather than a public confrontation. Speaking to NDTV while promoting his Netflix film Gajab Raat with Divya Dutta, Manoj said Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal should have checked on the singer’s condition before concluding his behaviour at a Navratri event.
“He (Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal) was unaware of the fact that he doesn't drink. I think most of the people who were present there were unaware. Daler paji is one-of-a-kind talent. He has been in this industry for so long and has ruled it with his talent. Immensely talented. So talented that you can't even afford to envy him,” Manoj said.
Manoj Bajpayee says Daler Mehndi deserved privacy
The actor stressed that the situation could have been addressed privately instead of unfolding in front of an audience. He said the minister should have made an effort to understand why the singer appeared unwell that evening.
“All I would hope is that the gentleman should have enquired about the reason for his demeanour that night because he was not well. Before misunderstanding him, he should have enquired more. That thing could have been discussed in private,” Manoj said.
He also praised Daler for maintaining his composure during the incident. “It's so graceful of Daler paji in the manner he held his poise, held his grace. So he came out triumphant. He came out as a person you want to be,” the actor added.
What happened at the Daler Mehndi event?
The controversy erupted on October 18 during Daler’s performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district. The event was part of a cultural programme organised for Navratri. Subodh Uniyal reportedly walked onto the stage and accused the singer of being intoxicated, questioning his performance at a religious event.
Divya Dutta also expressed discomfort with the confrontation, saying, “It just landed very bitter. It could have been handled in a better way. I saw Daler paji holding his hands like this (in a namaste),” she said.
The incident triggered online debate about the public treatment of performers and the need to establish facts before making accusations.