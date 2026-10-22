“He (Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal) was unaware of the fact that he doesn't drink. I think most of the people who were present there were unaware. Daler paji is one-of-a-kind talent. He has been in this industry for so long and has ruled it with his talent. Immensely talented. So talented that you can't even afford to envy him,” Manoj said.