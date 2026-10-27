Maninder Buttar asks minister to release 2019 footage

During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Maninder recalled that his first song became popular in 2018 and led to performance offers. Describing his Uttarakhand show, he said, “I performed for 1.5 hours, and an Honourable minister came to the stage, gave me a Pahadi cap, and I performed the rest of the show in that cap. I was told that it was the first time a young artist was performing, and so 6000-7000 people were here