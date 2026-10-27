Maninder Buttar says he performed for 1.5 hours in Uttarakhand in 2019.
The singer wants the complete recording released to clarify Subodh Uniyal’s claims.
Mika Singh criticised the minister after Daler Mehndi was confronted on stage.
Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar has responded to Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal’s claim that he was beaten up during a performance in the state in 2019. Saying he was hurt by the remarks, Maninder has asked the minister to release the complete recording of the show so the public can understand what happened.
Maninder Buttar asks minister to release 2019 footage
During an Instagram Live session on Monday, Maninder recalled that his first song became popular in 2018 and led to performance offers. Describing his Uttarakhand show, he said, “I performed for 1.5 hours, and an Honourable minister came to the stage, gave me a Pahadi cap, and I performed the rest of the show in that cap. I was told that it was the first time a young artist was performing, and so 6000-7000 people were here
The singer insisted that the event went well and requested that the footage be made public. “I want the truth to come out. I respectfully request the Hon'ble Minister to upload the complete recording of that show so that everyone can see what actually happened and judge for themselves if I did anything wrong,” he said.
Maninder also denied performing under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance. He said he was shocked that the minister had made such claims about him and his father, adding that he had always taken his work seriously.
What did Subodh Uniyal say about Maninder Buttar?
The controversy follows a video of Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri. Uniyal interrupted the veteran singer and questioned his performance, reportedly accusing him of being intoxicated and lip-syncing.
Referring to Maninder, the minister said, “Yahaan aapse pehle Maninder Buttar pit ke gaya tha... aur itna pita tha ki uska baap bhi dobara nahi aa sakta yahaan pe” (Before you, Maninder Buttar was beaten up here… and he was beaten so badly that even his father wouldn’t dare come here again).
Singer Mika Singh too criticised the treatment of Daler and demanded an apology. Uniyal defended his actions, saying the singer should have informed organisers in advance if he was unwell.