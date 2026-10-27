Jailer 2 Box Office Day 11: Rajinikanth-Starrer Surges Past ₹400 Crore

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson.
Rajinikanth returns as the lead of the sequel to 2023's Jailer.
Jailer 2 has crossed the ₹400 crore mark in India.
The Rajinikanth–Nelson Dilipkumar sequel Jailer 2 has stomped past ₹400 crore net in India. Buoyed by strong reviews since its October 15 debut, the film seized on the festive period before slowing down on its second Monday. It has emerged the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide.
jailer 2 Box Office Records
Jailer 2 raked in ₹9.45 crore net in India on its second Monday to push its domestic total past ₹408 crore. Data from trade tracker Sacnilk shows strong momentum even on a regular weekday, following a massive ₹334.35 crore opening week boosted by the Dussehra holiday frame and a lucrative second weekend (₹14.50 crore Friday, ₹24.15 crore Saturday, and ₹25.70 crore Sunday). Now officially the highest-earning Tamil film of all time, surpassing both Leo and Rajinikanth’s previous benchmarks 2.0 and Jailer, the sequel crossed the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore global milestones faster than any Tamil release before it, cementing the superstar's unmatched box office dominance.
Director Nelson Dilipkumar also reacted to the film's performance in theatres. Revelling in the audience response, he wrote on X, "Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support. @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures."
Jailer 2 Details, Cast
Jailer 2 is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Picking up after the explosive climax of the original, where Muthu (Rajinikanth) executed Varman (Vinayakan) and drew the wrath of a shadowy smuggling cartel, the retired lawman now lives a quiet lie as a supermarket supervisor. While his family remains oblivious to the ultimate sacrifice he made regarding his son Arjun, blood-thirsty kingpins like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) come hunting for answers. Forced back into the shadows to protect his loved ones, Muthu must rally a coalition of trusted allies and powerful new recruits.
Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 ropes back key cast members Alongside high-octane additions like SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, plus a star-heavy roster of returning and secret cameos. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was done by R. Nirmal.