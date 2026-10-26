Reposting Satpathy’s message, Chandra Kumar Bose called for the teaser to be taken down. “Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted,” he wrote. He added, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”