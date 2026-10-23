Prabhas’ 47th birthday brings a mysterious Fauzi poster featuring a vintage military look.
Hanu Raghavapudi teases File 025 ahead of the Fauzi character reveal.
Kalki 2898 AD makers share BTS footage and hail Prabhas as cinema’s superhero.
Prabhas’ 47th birthday on October 23 has brought fresh updates from two of his most anticipated films, Fauzi and Kalki 2898 AD. While the Fauzi poster teases the actor’s vintage military look and a mysterious character reveal, the Kalki 2898 AD team has celebrated the occasion with behind-the-scenes footage from the science-fiction epic.t-series fi
Prabhas’ Fauzi poster teases mysterious military character
The makers of Fauzi unveiled a striking poster featuring a golden coin bearing an image of Prabhas in military attire, surrounded by flames. A British flag appears in the background, adding to the period setting. The artwork carries the tagline “A Battalion Who Fights Alone” and the words “Most wanted since 1939”.
A mysterious file numbered 025 has further fuelled curiosity about the actor’s character. Director Hanu Raghavapudi teased the reveal on X, writing, “Happy Birthday, MY FAUZI #Prabhas garu. Declassifying File Num : #25 TODAY.” The makers also promised a video reveal on Prabhas’ birthday.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is a historical war action drama. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film. It is planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.
Kalki 2898 AD team calls Prabhas ‘superhero of Indian cinema’
The Kalki 2898 AD team also marked Prabhas’ birthday by releasing a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into the film’s production. The makers shared a birthday message, calling him the “superhero of Indian Cinema” and the “Darling of every generation”.
The message read, “To the superhero of Indian Cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD.”
Prabhas is expected to return as Bhairava in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 film. In the original, Bhairava is a bounty hunter navigating a dystopian future, accompanied by Bujji, his AI-powered vehicle. The sequel is also expected to feature Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. A 2027 release has been speculated, but no official date has been confirmed.
Meanwhile, Fauzi, previously scheduled for December 3, 2026, has been postponed, with its new release date yet to be announced.