Prabhas is expected to return as Bhairava in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s 2024 film. In the original, Bhairava is a bounty hunter navigating a dystopian future, accompanied by Bujji, his AI-powered vehicle. The sequel is also expected to feature Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. A 2027 release has been speculated, but no official date has been confirmed.