Prabhas At His Wittiest: 6 Unfiltered Moments That Made Us Laugh Out Loud

Long before Baahubali brought him pan-India status, Prabhas was already winning Telugu audiences with self-deprecating wit. At the Darling audio launch, when he was still mostly regarded as a macho action hero from Billa and Chatrapathi, he walked up and said he was scared to do a love story because he didn't know how to romance without fighting. He then thanked director Karunakaran for teaching him how to smile without holding a sword. In 90 seconds, he flipped his Rebel Star image into a lover boy and the crowd went berserk. That shy, dry delivery is still why directors call him the most naturally funny star when he is not trying to be funny.