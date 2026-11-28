The film opened with ₹18.10 crore in India net collections on November 20. It followed this with ₹15.75 crore on Saturday and ₹15.90 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to ₹6.50 crore on Monday, followed by ₹5.40 crore on Tuesday and ₹4.10 crore on Wednesday. Thursday brought in ₹3.75 crore.