Operation Mole earned ₹2.20 crore in India net collections on Friday.
The Tamil version contributed ₹50.94 crore to the film's domestic earnings.
Dhanush's Idli Kadai collected ₹59.39 crore worldwide in eight days.
Mammootty and Dhanush-starrer O.M Operation Mole has collected ₹71.50 crore in India net earnings during its first eight days in theatres. The film's worldwide gross has crossed ₹113 crore, reaching ₹113.63 crore. However, its second Friday collection saw a considerable decline, with the film earning ₹2.20 crore on November 27, according to Sacnilk.
The latest domestic figure marks a 41.3% drop from Thursday's ₹3.75 crore. The film's India gross currently stands at ₹82.88 crore, while its overseas gross has reached ₹30.75 crore.
O.M Operation Mole box office collection: Day 8 breakdown
The film's eighth-day earnings came from 2,518 shows across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting ₹1.69 crore from 1,780 screenings. The Telugu version added ₹49 lakh from 641 shows, while the Hindi release earned ₹2 lakh across 97 screenings.
The film opened with ₹18.10 crore in India net collections on November 20. It followed this with ₹15.75 crore on Saturday and ₹15.90 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to ₹6.50 crore on Monday, followed by ₹5.40 crore on Tuesday and ₹4.10 crore on Wednesday. Thursday brought in ₹3.75 crore.
Tamil version leads O.M Operation Mole collections
The Tamil version has accumulated ₹50.94 crore in India net collections, accounting for 71.2% of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version follows with ₹17.79 crore, while the Hindi release has contributed ₹2.77 crore.
The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.62% on Friday. Telugu registered 19.11%, while the Hindi version reported 12.17%. Night shows performed better across all three versions, with Tamil recording 32.08% occupancy.
Dhanush's Idli Kadai box office comparison
Dhanush's previous release, Idli Kadai, had collected ₹43 crore in India net earnings in its first eight days. Its worldwide gross stood at ₹59.39 crore during the same period. In comparison, O.M Operation Mole has recorded a significantly higher worldwide total of ₹113.63 crore in eight days.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans alongside Dhanush and Mammootty.