Prabhas turns 47 as Japanese fans share a special birthday video tribute.
Hyderabad crowds celebrate the actor with posters, flags, and midnight birthday cheers.
Prabhas has Spirit, Fauzi, and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up.
Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 47 on October 23, with fans across India and Japan celebrating the occasion in their own ways. While admirers gathered outside his Hyderabad home with posters and flags, Japanese fans shared a special birthday video featuring cake, balloons and memorabilia dedicated to the actor.
Prabhas’ birthday celebrations in India and Japan
A video shared by Prabhas’ Japanese fans showed them dressed in black and gold as they celebrated his birthday. Fans sang ‘happy birthday’ and posed with memorabilia honouring his films. Their caption read, “Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it's released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas”.
In Hyderabad, a large crowd gathered outside the actor’s Jubilee Hills residence before midnight. Fans were seen holding flags and posters, cheering and shouting birthday wishes as the clock struck 12. Some even stood on a moving truck while waving flags featuring the actor.
In Bhimavaram, fans took their celebrations further by using blowtorches and revving their motorcycle engines. Videos from other parts of the country also showed admirers marking the occasion with enthusiastic tributes.
Prabhas’ career and upcoming films
Prabhas made his acting debut with Eeswar in 2002 and gained wider recognition with Varsham in 2004. Films such as Chatrapathi, Darling, Mr Perfect and Mirchi strengthened his position in Telugu cinema. However, the Baahubali films, released in 2015 and 2017, turned him into a pan-Indian star.
After starring in Kalki 2898 AD in 2024, Prabhas appeared in The Raja Saab in 2026, which received lukewarm reviews. His upcoming projects include Hanu Raghavapudi’s period action film Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is scheduled for release in 2027.