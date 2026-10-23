Prabhas’ birthday celebrations in India and Japan

A video shared by Prabhas’ Japanese fans showed them dressed in black and gold as they celebrated his birthday. Fans sang ‘happy birthday’ and posed with memorabilia honouring his films. Their caption read, “Happy Birthday Prabhas Garu. Happy Birthday Prabhas-san. Last year, your long-awaited visit to Japan was truly moving! Please come to Japan again anytime. I want to go to India to watch your new movie when it's released. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPRABHAS #JapanLovesPrabhas”.