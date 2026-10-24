Prabhas’ Fauzi teaser marks the actor’s 47th birthday with a first look.
File No 25 features a fictionalised exchange between Bose and Hitler.
Hanu Raghavapudi’s period drama is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.
The Fauzi teaser has finally offered a clearer picture of Prabhas’ upcoming period action drama, which is set against the Indian independence movement. Released on Friday evening to mark the actor’s 47th birthday, the teaser introduces him as a fearless spy who challenges the British Empire. Titled File No 25 by the film’s marketing team, the first look has sparked excitement among fans, although one historical sequence has drawn mixed reactions.
Fauzi teaser: Prabhas takes on the British
The teaser opens with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. While the historical meeting took place in reality, the film fictionalises their conversation, with Bose praising his superspy and referring to a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita that has angered the British.
The focus then shifts to Prabhas as a lone rebel warrior preparing to attack the British forces with a heavy machine gun. A voiceover has him taunting the Empire, declaring his intention to draw its blood and snatch freedom from its grasp. The sequence positions his character as a formidable fighter operating during a defining period in India’s history.
Fans react to Prabhas’ vintage look
Prabhas’ first look as the titular fauzi, meaning soldier, was welcomed by fans who felt it recalled his earlier screen persona. One fan wrote on YouTube, “The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” while another declared, “India's biggest superstar.”
However, the Bose-Hitler exchange left some viewers questioning the creative choice. One user quipped, “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up aura of Prabhas,” while another wondered, “AI conversation between Bose and Hitler.” Some viewers speculated that generative AI might have been used in the sequence.
All about Fauzi
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, alongside Bhushan Kumar. T-Series Films presents the project, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on March 19, 2027.