Jailer 2 Box Office Collections Day 9 : Rajinikanth-Starrer Edges Close To ₹350 Crore

Jailer 2 is led by Rajinikanth.
Nelson Dilipkumar returns to direct the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster.
Jailer 2 has made over ₹600 crore at global box office.
Amidst a sterling global run that pushed its worldwide earnings past the ₹600 crore threshold in just over a week, Rajinikanth's action-drama Jailer 2 has hit a crawl at the box office. Trade tracker Sacnilk indicates that following a ₹17.15 crore haul on Thursday, the movie's momentum dipped further to land at its lowest single-day figures yet on Friday at ₹14.50 crore.
Jailer 2 Box Office Records
Starring Rajinikanth, Jailer 2 kicked off advance ticket sales in India five days before its release, quickly stomping past ₹80 crore in worldwide pre-sales by October 14. The film opened with a ginormous domestic debut, selling 18 lakh pre-sale tickets for ₹37 crore and pulling in ₹59.70 crore net across nearly 15,900 shows, which propelled its first-week domestic collections to a phenomenal ₹334.35 crore.
Although day nine saw a slight weekday dip with ₹14.50 crore bringing its cumulative domestic haul to ₹348.85 crore, trade experts expect a strong rebound over the second weekend to push earnings past the ₹380 crore milestone, having already crossed the lifetime domestic totals of major hits like Border 2 (₹329 crore) and Hanuman Ansh (₹339 crore). Jailer 2's worldwide collection is currently at ₹628.05 crore.
On Friday, Jailer 2 had an overall theatre occupancy of 34.77% for its Tamil version, with morning shows registering 21.15%, afternoon shows 28.85%, evening shows 38.31% and night shows 50.77%. The Telugu version witnessed an overall occupancy of 27.35%, while the Hindi version registered 17.07%.
Jailer 2 Synopsis, Cast And Crew
Jailer 2 is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Picking up after the explosive climax of the original, where Muthu (Rajinikanth) executed Varman (Vinayakan) and drew the wrath of a shadowy smuggling cartel, the retired lawman now lives a quiet lie as a supermarket supervisor. While his family remains oblivious to the ultimate sacrifice he made regarding his son Arjun, blood-thirsty kingpins like Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu) come hunting for answers. Forced back into the shadows to protect his loved ones, Muthu must rally a coalition of trusted allies and powerful new recruits.
Backed by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 welcomes back key cast members Alongside high-octane additions like SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, plus a star-studded roster of returning and secret cameos. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was done by R. Nirmal.